38m ago

Share

Gauteng urgently needs to fix leadership problems, says Section27

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rahima Moosa Hospital was under an investigation after a video circulated on social media showing pregnant women sleeping on the hospitals floors. (Photo by Gallo images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Rahima Moosa Hospital was under an investigation after a video circulated on social media showing pregnant women sleeping on the hospitals floors. (Photo by Gallo images/Fani Mahuntsi)
  • Law centre Section27 said there was a dire need to transform the leadership problems plaguing Gauteng.
  • This after the health ombud released a damning report against the leadership and staff of the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.
  • The DA's Jack Bloom said the report laid bare the severe management deficiencies that have led to poor care, including pregnant women sleeping on the floor.

There is an urgent need for Gauteng, the country's wealthiest province, to transform the leadership problems that have plagued it for so long, law centre Section27 said on Wednesday.

The head of its health rights programme, Sasha Stevenson, said the province needed to invest more in the health infrastructure required to serve residents who have a constitutional right to access healthcare services.

Stevenson spoke to News24 following the release of the damning findings against the leadership and staff of the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.

Health ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and his team spent more than a year probing complaints at the facility.

The ombud launched the investigation after reports that pregnant women were sleeping on the floor and allegations of the CEO, Dr Nozuko Precious Mkabayi, not being at work as expected.

READ | Gauteng health dept was warned many times about serious nurse shortage at Rahima Moosa Hospital - ombud

The once award-winning hospital has plummeted to one that showed a callous and chilling disregard for human safety.

Makgoba's investigation found senior managers at the hospital exhibited a significant lack of discipline and were manipulative.

His investigation also found there were several lapses in the employment processes followed by the Gauteng health department in appointing Mkabayi as CEO in 2020.

Stevenson said this illustrated the continuing deep dysfunction in the department.

"The dysfunction was on full display at the time of the Life Esidimeni disaster and continues to this day," she added.

The DA’s Jack Bloom said the report laid bare the severe management deficiencies that have led to poor care, including pregnant women sleeping on the floor.

In July last year, Bloom tabled questions in the Gauteng legislature to query how many days the CEO had spent at work since her appointment on 1 January 2021.

READ | The once proud Rahima Moosa hospital - now filthy and unsafe - needs a new CEO fast, ombud says

In the response then-health MEC Dr Nomathemba Emily Mokgethi provided to the legislature on 8 August 2022, she indicated Mkabayi had spent 346 days at the hospital after her appointment.

But the ombud's investigation found 71 days were unaccounted for.

The health ombud's report found the advertised requirements were deficient for a senior position compared to several other equivalent advertised CEO posts in different provinces.

The advertisement for the CEO position should align with standardised requirements for CEOs of regional and tertiary level hospitals to ensure potential candidates meet all the relevant criteria and are "fit for purpose".

The reality is that cadre deployments are rife in senior posts throughout the department. This is why we have so many incompetent people who fail to take action against corruption networks as we have seen at the Tembisa Hospital.


"A review is needed of all hospital CEOs to assess their competency and strict criteria used in new appointments.

"The DA will closely monitor whether the department carries out the health ombud's recommendations at Rahima Moosa Hospital and at other hospitals as well," Bloom said.

The report recommended a suitable and permanent CEO be identified and appointed as a matter of priority within three months.

The report further recommended that Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko urgently appoint an independent forensic and audit firm within two months to conduct a competency, "fit for purpose" assessment of the leadership and management staff at the hospital.

The department was also asked to fast-track the establishment of a fully functional adult ICU at the hospital within six months.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was instructed to ensure the hospital was one of the first to be refurbished within six months.

The department said it welcomed the report, adding plans were being implemented in the "immediate and long-term period".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rahima moosa hospitalgautengjohannesburgservice deliveryhealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
27% - 64 votes
No need for bank account details
23% - 55 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
20% - 48 votes
Money reflects immediately
31% - 74 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | After ActionSA satisfaction: Bongani Baloyi reveals what's next following heated party exit

5h ago

LISTEN | After ActionSA satisfaction: Bongani Baloyi reveals what's next following heated party exit
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.45
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
22.19
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.41
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-2.7%
Platinum
965.19
-1.5%
Palladium
1,451.28
-3.5%
Gold
1,926.23
+1.2%
Silver
21.96
+1.3%
Brent Crude
77.45
-4.3%
Top 40
67,307
-3.0%
All Share
72,896
-2.8%
Resource 10
62,240
-4.1%
Industrial 25
98,173
-2.4%
Financial 15
15,182
-2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

5h ago

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

6h ago

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

8h ago

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo