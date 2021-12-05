Gauteng vaccination team robbed at a taxi rank in Tshwane

A vaccination team stationed at a taxi rank in Tshwane was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday.

The Gauteng Department of Health said five armed men in a Toyota Quantum took cellphones and tablets.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

Armed men held up a vaccination team stationed at a taxi rank in Soshanguve, Tshwane and robbed them of their cellphones and tablets on Saturday.

The Gauteng health department said the men emerged from a white Toyota Quantum and robbed the team at gunpoint while they were busy inoculating people at the Wonder City taxi rank's vaccination pop-up site at around 09:00.

"The Gauteng Department of Health condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on [the] Tshwane District vaccination team. The perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and six cellphones belonging to the team," it said in a statement.

"These senseless acts occurred at a time when the province is ramping up the vaccination programme by activating more vaccination sites in all the districts in order to vaccinate as many people as possible."

No one was physically injured and a robbery case was opened.

In another incident last month, a district health vehicle carrying mobile site equipment and gazebos was hijacked in Chamdor, Kagiso on the West Rand.

"Our healthcare workers remain the backbone of the health system even during the pandemic as they continue to play a pivotal role in terms of vaccination programme rollout. We call on all members of society to work with law enforcement agencies and to share any information they might have on the two incidents," the department said.

