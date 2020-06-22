1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng woman, 22, accused of killing boyfriend appears in court

Jeanette Chabalala
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A woman accused of murdering her boyfriend has appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
  • The case was postponed to 29 June for bail information.
  • The man's body was found under his bed with injuries to the upper body on Thursday.

A Gauteng woman, who allegedly murdered her boyfriend, made her first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, 22-year-old Angeline Seanego allegedly killed her 40-year-old Ugandan boyfriend, Dennis Kyazze.

"The matter was remanded for 29 June 2020 for bail information. The accused will remain in custody. The NPA will oppose bail," she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele previously said "after not being able to reach the deceased on his phone, a relative, on the night of 18 June, went to check on him at his place of residence".

He said they instead found the woman with the dead man, News24 reported.

"It is reported that the relative found his brother's girlfriend, the suspect, at the residence while his relative's lifeless body was found under the bed, with injuries on the upper body."

Makhubele added the woman was arrested after she could not explain the circumstances that led to the deceased's demise. 

Related Links
ANCYL leader from KwaZulu-Natal killed in alleged domestic violence attack
Man who shot and killed boxing champion Leighandre Jegels dies in hospital
Man found guilty of murdering Baby Daniel, mother guilty of child neglect
Read more on:
johannesburgcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After two rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa action, which team are you backing to lift the title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Crusaders
58% - 839 votes
Blues
28% - 406 votes
Highlanders
4% - 60 votes
Chiefs
5% - 73 votes
Hurricanes
5% - 72 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.30
(+0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(-0.55)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(-0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.55)
Gold
1755.82
(+0.41)
Silver
17.77
(+0.13)
Platinum
825.00
(+2.29)
Brent Crude
41.59
(0.00)
Palladium
1927.00
(+2.67)
All Share
54230.17
(+0.01)
Top 40
49877.86
(+0.13)
Financial 15
10268.04
(-2.70)
Industrial 25
75710.42
(+0.70)
Resource 10
49904.46
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo