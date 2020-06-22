Gauteng woman, 22, accused of killing boyfriend appears in court

A woman accused of murdering her boyfriend has appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

The case was postponed to 29 June for bail information.

The man's body was found under his bed with injuries to the upper body on Thursday.

A Gauteng woman, who allegedly murdered her boyfriend, made her first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, 22-year-old Angeline Seanego allegedly killed her 40-year-old Ugandan boyfriend, Dennis Kyazze.

"The matter was remanded for 29 June 2020 for bail information. The accused will remain in custody. The NPA will oppose bail," she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele previously said "after not being able to reach the deceased on his phone, a relative, on the night of 18 June, went to check on him at his place of residence".

He said they instead found the woman with the dead man, News24 reported.

"It is reported that the relative found his brother's girlfriend, the suspect, at the residence while his relative's lifeless body was found under the bed, with injuries on the upper body."

Makhubele added the woman was arrested after she could not explain the circumstances that led to the deceased's demise.