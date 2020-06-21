15m ago

Gauteng woman, 22, accused of killing boyfriend, hiding body under the bed

Kaveel Singh
A Gauteng woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend.

A Gauteng woman who allegedly murdered her boyfriend has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele on Sunday said the 22-year-old woman was expected in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday following her arrest on Thursday.

"The suspect was arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man in Tshwane. After not being able to reach the deceased on his phone, a relative, on the night of 18 June, went to check on him at his place of residence."

He said they instead found the woman with the dead 36-year-old man.

"It is reported that the relative found his brother's girlfriend, the suspect, at the residence while his relative's lifeless body was found under the bed, with injuries on the upper body."

Makhubele said police were called to the scene and arrested the woman "after she could not explain the circumstances that led to the deceased's demise".

