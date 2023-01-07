Gauteng woman arrested for clocking 220km/h on the N4

A 36-year- old woman has been arrested for clocking 220km/h on the N4.

She is expected to appear in court soon.

The Gauteng Traffic Police have urged motorists to adhere to the prescribed speed limits.

A motorist has been arrested after allegedly clocking 220km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km-per-hour zone along the N4 East freeway on Friday.

According to the Gauteng Traffic Police, the 36-year-old woman driving a red VW Golf 7 was detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station facing charges relating to reckless and negligent driving with an alternative charge of driving in excess of the prescribed speed limit.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police High-Speed Unit has been successful in clamping down on speedsters due to the use of the latest technological devices during their operations such as the Moving Violation Recorders (MVR). The MVR records the average speed measured over a minimum of 500 meters," Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

"The event is recorded and downloaded for investigation and prosecution purposes."



He further called on road users to adhere to the prescribed speed limits on Gauteng's major routes.

"As we are still in the festive season period, it is important that drivers continue to comply with the prescribed maximum speed limit, thus making road safety a priority," added Maremane.

The Gauteng Traffic police said that they will intensify high-speed operations and clampdown on speedsters on Gauteng's major routes and freeways

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.



