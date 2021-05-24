Gauteng woman arrested for 'fake hijacking' released on R2 000 bail

Phindile Kunene has been charged with making a false statement under oath.

A Gauteng woman who was arrested last week for allegedly fabricating a hijacking and kidnapping made a brief appearance in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday.



Phindile Kunene has been charged with contravening Section 9 of the Commissioners of Oath Act for making a false statement under oath, said regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She added Kunene was released on R2 000 bail and the case was postponed to 18 June for further investigation.

Kunene was arrested after she opened a case at the Protea Glen police station in Soweto after posting about her apparent ordeal on social media.

In her statement given to the police, she said her vehicle was taken by unknown men in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, who put her inside the boot and drove around with her during the night.

The police said a team comprising senior detectives, Crime Intelligence members, and other police response units worked throughout the night to locate the "hijacked woman".

However, they apparently found discrepancies in her statement.

The police confiscated her car and two cellphones, including the one she claimed was taken by hijackers.