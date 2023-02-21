1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng woman attacked by pensioner 'traumatised' after cops refuse to open case

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nozozo Ezile.
Nozozo Ezile.
Supplied
  • A woman has been left traumatised after she was assaulted by a pensioner following a fender bender in Gauteng.
  • Nozozo Ezile says at first the police didn't want to open a case but changed their mind after the EFF intervened.
  • The authorities have arrested a 74-year-old man in connection with the attack.

A Gauteng woman is in shock after she was attacked by a pensioner following a fender bender in Beerster Street, Carletonville.

Nozozo Ezile, 32, said she felt embarrassed after a video of a white man verbally abusing and assaulting her in front of scores of people went viral on social media. The incident happened mere moments after she confronted him following the collision.

Ezile said what made matters worse was that officers at Carletonville police station initially refused to open a case. She said they turned her away after one officer told her the matter was a "civil case" and that they couldn't help her.

"That man punched me in the face and my lower body after I confronted him for wanting to just drive off when he drove into my car, when I was driving home from school. He then got out of the car to look at the damages and just said 'f**' before getting back into his car saying he will pay."

According to Ezile, the man didn't ask for her details and didn't take down her vehicle's registration number so he wouldn't have been able to contact her.

READ | One man killed, another badly injured in Free State 'mob justice' attacks

The distraught mom of three said as the man was about to drive off, she pulled his car key out of the ignition. According to her, this angered the man, and he then assaulted her.

The video of the incident has garnered thousands of views and clearly shows the elderly man pulling Ezile's braids while telling her "I will fix your car", while bystanders continue to film.

Ezile said she called the police, but they only arrived two hours later. According to her, the man said they should go to the police station, which he never did.

Ezile added:

When the police arrived at the scene, they told us to follow them to the police station, where I opened an assault and damage to property case. What angered me more was that the police refused to open the case because they said the man didn't use anything to assault me, so they gave a piece of paper to go take to the Small Claims Court and let the man go.

She said was very upset as there was evidence that he had assaulted her in front of eyewitnesses.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Carletonville police station.

"The 74-year-old suspect was arrested on [Friday] and taken to Carletonville Magistrate's Court, where he was released on bail. The suspect is expected to appear again on 16 March 2023," said Masondo.

Meanwhile, according to Ezile, the only reason why the police finally made an arrest a few days later was because EFF members saw the video, went to her school to fetch her and took her back to the police station.

She added:

They [EFF] came to my school looking for me to find out if a case was opened and then went back to the police because we wanted to understand why the suspect wasn't arrested.

Ezile said the experience left her traumatised and she feared the suspect would return to hurt her.

"I'm so hurt and embarrassed that this video is on social media because my kids have now seen it and keep asking me questions about the incident. I just need the justice system to pull through for me because this man has traumatised me," she added.

She said the man must be held accountable for his actions because he couldn't just assault women and think it was okay.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsaccident
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
36% - 2751 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
53% - 4107 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
11% - 837 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid

4h ago

LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.05
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
19.45
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
933.66
+1.1%
Palladium
1,524.67
+2.5%
Gold
1,839.84
-0.1%
Silver
21.86
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.07
+1.3%
Top 40
72,650
-1.5%
All Share
78,702
-1.4%
Resource 10
70,479
-3.1%
Industrial 25
103,846
-1.4%
Financial 15
16,309
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

10h ago

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

10h ago

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

3h ago

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo