Gauteng woman in ICU after car set alight in 'domestic dispute' outside Benoni pre-school

A Gauteng mother was rushed to hospital after her car was set alight during an attack outside a Benoni school on Monday by a man believed to be her spouse.

The woman had just dropped off her 4-year-old child at the pre-school when the man approached her car and smashed the driver's window.

The woman and a passenger fled from the car toward the pre-school.

In video footage seen by News24, the man is seen returning to his car, grabbing something inside it before heading to the victim's vehicle. The man is then seen motioning towards the vehicle with the item in his hand.

In an apparent attempt to stop the man, the woman heads back to her car. Moments later the car bursts into flames and the woman, who was now standing near her vehicle, catches alight.

The man then gets into the burning vehicle before jumping out.

The owner of the pre-school, who did not want to be named, said the mother was admitted to hospital where she is reportedly in the ICU. She said the minor child was in the care of a loved one.

It's unclear what happened to the man following the incident, though the pre-school owner believed he was also taken to hospital.

Gauteng police said they were investigating what appeared to be a domestic violence-related assault at a school in Benoni.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed an incident had taken place in Benoni, but was not able to provide further information at the time of publication.

More to follow. This is a developing story.

