Gautrain offers once-off free airport route card worth R500 for those flying

Gautrain commuters, who are flying, can receive a R500 travel card to and from OR Tambo International Airport and a free luggage wrapping service at Sandton station as services resume.

Rail users will also receive once-off free parking for the first 24 hours.

The gifts will be implemented on Monday.

Each passenger qualifies for one Gautrain card, with R500 pre-loaded value per valid airline ticket.

The voucher cannot be refunded, transferred, exchanged or sold.

Monitoring

Gautrain CEO William Dachs said they are extending gratitude and a golden welcome to their airport service passengers.

"The well-being of passengers and staff remains a top priority for Gautrain and as a result there's continuous monitoring, evaluation and implementation of various measures to ensure that travelling on the Gautrain is not only safe but convenient and efficient," said Dachs.

Passengers, who want to receive the pre-loaded card, must submit their valid identity document, driver's licence or passport, and evidence of a valid airline ticket or boarding pass.

Gautrain spokesperson Barbara Jensen Vorster reminded passengers and staff to always wear their masks while at train stations and onboard trains, buses or midi-buses.

Vorster said they have put their annual fare increase on hold.