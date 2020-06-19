17m ago

add bookmark

Gautrain offers once-off free airport route card worth R500 for those flying

Ntwaagae Seleka
Gautrain is offering free rides for people travelling to board flights.
Gautrain is offering free rides for people travelling to board flights.
Getty Images
  • Gautrain commuters, who are flying, can receive a once-off R500 travel voucher, free parking and free luggage wrapping service on the first day.
  • The voucher cannot be refunded, transferred, exchanged or sold.
  • Gautrain management has put their annual fare increase on hold.

Gautrain commuters, who are flying, can receive a R500 travel card to and from OR Tambo International Airport and a free luggage wrapping service at Sandton station as services resume.

Rail users will also receive once-off free parking for the first 24 hours.

The gifts will be implemented on Monday.

READ | Here are the new rules for hair cuts, manicures and tattoos

Each passenger qualifies for one Gautrain card, with R500 pre-loaded value per valid airline ticket.

The voucher cannot be refunded, transferred, exchanged or sold.

Monitoring

Gautrain CEO William Dachs said they are extending gratitude and a golden welcome to their airport service passengers.

"The well-being of passengers and staff remains a top priority for Gautrain and as a result there's continuous monitoring, evaluation and implementation of various measures to ensure that travelling on the Gautrain is not only safe but convenient and efficient," said Dachs.

Passengers, who want to receive the pre-loaded card, must submit their valid identity document, driver's licence or passport, and evidence of a valid airline ticket or boarding pass.

Gautrain spokesperson Barbara Jensen Vorster reminded passengers and staff to always wear their masks while at train stations and onboard trains, buses or midi-buses.

Vorster said they have put their annual fare increase on hold.

Related Links
Gautrain will not hike fees during lockdown
WATCH | Mbalula gives Gautrain the thumbs up as it resumes services
Coronavirus: Gautrain exec tests positive, staff self-isolated, station deep clean
Read more on:
gautrainjohannesburglockdown
Lottery
1 person bags R245k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 491 votes
No
67% - 4347 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 1660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.34
(+0.13)
ZAR/GBP
21.43
(+0.93)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(+0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(+0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.13)
Gold
1741.39
(+1.10)
Silver
17.65
(+1.57)
Platinum
811.00
(+0.79)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+1.72)
Palladium
1903.36
(+0.84)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

8h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo