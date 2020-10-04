59m ago

add bookmark

Gautrain workers to embark on indefinite strike over wage increase demands

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gautrain is offering free rides for people travelling to board flights.
Gautrain is offering free rides for people travelling to board flights.
Getty Images
  • Gautrain workers affiliated with Numsa will be embarking on an indefinite strike over poor wages on Monday.
  • The Bombela Operating Company  company says no-work, no-pay will apply to the striking workers.
  • The Gautrain company says it will implement a contingency plan to ensure it can deliver a train service to passengers.

Gautrain workers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will be embarking on an indefinite strike on Monday as they are unhappy over the rail operator's wage increase offer.

According to Numsa, its members would be on strike at the Gautrain on Monday, 5 October, and would be picketing to highlight their demands as part of the strike. 

"From Monday, the 5th of October, our members will be on an indefinite strike until the Bombela Operating Company (BOC) engages us meaningfully on our demands," Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a statement.

Hlubi-Majola said the BOC refused to negotiate wages with them, and were simply imposing a 4% increase on its members, without engaging or negotiating with them.

"We are demanding [an] eight percent increase in order to cushion the lowest paid worker who earns approximately R8 500 per month," she added.

According to a statement by BOC, the operator of the Gautrain, the strikers faced a no-work, no-pay scenario, as per the provisions in the Labour Relations Act.

"The company has offered a 4.1% increase in salaries and all benefits," the statement read.

"This offer was rejected by Numsa whose latest demand equates to an increase of approximately 26%."

Hlubi-Majola condemned alleged attempts by the BOC to intimidate its members into backing down from the strike and backing down on their demands. 

"They have been sending out letters to employees, trying to encourage them to resign from Numsa in an effort to block the strike," she said.

The company said it would implement a contingency plan to ensure it could still deliver a train service to its passengers during this unfortunate strike action.

"Additional security measures have been implemented on the Gautrain system and the safety of our passengers will not be compromised," it said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
'It's a curse' to be a teacher - Zimbabwe teachers strike as schools reopen after virus shutdown
Global Day of Climate Action: Strike action planned across SA for Friday
Nigerian health workers suspend strike over hazard pay
Read more on:
numsagautraingautengstrike action
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 1162 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1841 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1398 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

6h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.48
(-1.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.27
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.10)
Gold
1898.51
(+0.00)
Silver
23.68
(+0.12)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo