Gay Soweto man beaten and robbed by 'Grindr Gang'

A 23-year-old Soweto man was beaten and robbed of his belongings after being lured through the Grindr dating app .

Police said the suspects are yet to be arrested.

According to LGBTQIA+ groups, the dating site has become increasingly unsafe.

A 23-year-old man from Soweto was left traumatised after he was beaten, assaulted and robbed of his belongings after being lured through the dating app Grindr.



LGBTQIA+ groups said the dating site Grindr, an app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, had become increasingly unsafe.

OUT, a queer organisation, said they had received at least 13 reports of attacks from June 2022 to February 2023 by the "Grindr Gang" in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, including Sandton, Randburg, Fourways, Tembisa, Soweto and Lenasia.

Tsietsi Cetele said he was beaten with a gun by two men, after he had arranged to meet a man on the app on Saturday, but was ambushed.

Cetele said he agreed to meet the man at the Jabulani Shell Garage next to Jabulani Mall.

"He asked if we could take a walk. He had two other guys following us while we walked. I saw the guys too late, and that's when they started beating me and dragged me into the bush," he said.

READ | 'Gut punch to queer people': Outrage as EFF plans to host anti-gay Kenyan academic at UCT lecture

Cetele said he was too afraid to scream because he was unsure whether the gun was loaded.



"They started beating me, and it was terrible. They asked me to open my phone and wanted to go into my bank account, and they started hitting me again," he said.

Cetele said a nearby neighbour heard the commotion, and the men fled.

"I know this is common; these criminals are using Grindr to beat gay men," he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed a case of robbery with a firearm was under investigation and no arrests had been made.

Nevhuhulwi said:

According to the information at hand, the victim met with someone known to him by name, and while they were on their way to his house, they were accosted by two unknown men who robbed them of their cellphones at gunpoint and fled the scene.





In February, Johannesburg police arrested four suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate that targeted the LGBTQIA+ community.



The men allegedly used Grindr to find targets, who were lured to secluded places before they were kidnapped and robbed.



