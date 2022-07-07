45m ago

Gayton McKenzie, DA lock horns over threats to cut power to businesses that owe the municipality

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Gayton McKenzie.

Bertram Maglas/News24
  • The DA is up in arms after threats by Gayton McKenzie to cut power to businesses that owe the municipality. 
  • The DA said McKenzie's arbitrary conduct could cause economic harm. 
  • According to McKenzie, he remains focused on "job creation".

The mayor of the Central Karoo district, Gayton McKenzie, and the DA are at loggerheads again.

This, after McKenzie threatened to cut the supply of power to businesses that owe the municipality millions in outstanding payments.

On Wednesday, McKenzie warned that the municipality was coming after businesses and the owners of buildings who had failed to settle their municipal accounts.

He posted a picture of a building in Beaufort West, claiming that the landlord owed the municipality R800 000.

said the building had received uninterrupted electricity for years, while people who owe as little as R100 had their power cut.

READ | Carol Paton: Who is to blame for load shedding: What Mantashe, Gordhan and others didn't do

The DA's constituency head in Beaufort West, Deidre Baartman, said McKenzie's arbitrary conduct could cause economic harm and cost the people of Beaufort West their jobs.

"McKenzie alleges that the businesses he is targeting are ones with electricity accounts that are in arrears. However, many of these accounts are up to date – it is the municipality's billing system that is not maintained and, therefore, reflects these accounts incorrectly," she said. 

Baartman said McKenzie's conduct was highly irregular because political leaders were not allowed to do the work of government officials.

READ | ANC to 'review' cadre deployment policies after studying Zondo's findings

"The Beaufort West municipality is currently under a financial recovery plan, which McKenzie and his partners are not adhering to. They should focus on this and safeguard against overspending, rather than chasing business owners away, which will likely lead to job losses in Beaufort West," she said. 

McKenzie, who is the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, withdrew his party from a coalition with the DA earlier this year. The move followed his election as mayor.

In response to Baartman, McKenzie said his main goal was to create jobs.

"Don't compare me to the standard of your mayor, don't hold me to the same standard; that bar is extremely low and lazy. I will keep all my promises and add another 20 new businesses, without a cent from the municipality. My ideology is job creation," he said. 

