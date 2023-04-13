1h ago

Gayton McKenzie eyes Joburg mayor seat as PA backs removal of Thapelo Amad

Zintle Mahlati
Gayton Mckenzie.
Gayton Mckenzie.
Bertram Maglas/News24
  • The Patriotic Alliance says it will back a motion of no confidence vote in Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad. 
  • The PA has fallen out with its coalition partner, the ANC, and wants to stand with the opposition. 
  • Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the PA who currently serves as a mayor in the Western Cape, says he is willing to be elected as the mayor of Joburg "to save the city". 

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie, who currently serves as the mayor of Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape, says he is willing to be elected as mayor of Joburg to help save the city. 

The PA has fallen out with its coalition partner, the ANC. 

The ANC, PA and the EFF played a central role in electing Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad as mayor in January. 

As part of the deal, each political party received a mayoral committee seat. 

The PA has two members of the mayoral committee (MMC) in the City, with the party's deputy president Kenny Kunene serving as the MMC for transport. 

The PA said it would relinquish these positions in favour of removing Amad, because Johannesburg residents "deserve better". 

Despite two PA members serving as MMCs, McKenzie said "mafias and criminals" were running the Joburg metro and added that Amad was not suited to be mayor.

READ | We don't owe you positions, EFF tells PA after McKenzie complains of 'not being respected' in Ekurhuleni

"The Patriotic Alliance will vote in favour of ActionSA's motion of no confidence against Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad. We do this not for ourselves but because the residents deserve better. We voted for this man, which may be forgivable. To not remove him now would be unforgivable," McKenzie said in a statement on Thursday. 

News24 understands that the PA's unhappiness with the ANC is due to the party not being included in mayoral committee positions in Ekurhuleni. 

On Wednesday, the PA held a national executive committee meeting where the party decided to back a motion of no confidence in Amad, which had been submitted by ActionSA. 

Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Thapelo Amad is se
Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Thapelo Amad.

McKenzie said on Thursday that he was willing to serve as Johannesburg mayor if Amad was removed through a no-confidence vote. 

However, McKenzie's chances of becoming mayor are slim as he would be unlikely to receive support from the DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus or the ACDP.

The PA had abandoned its alliance with the DA and its coalition partners in favour of the ANC, leaving the coalition vulnerable which led to the removal of the DA's Mpho Phalatse as mayor. 

However, McKenzie believes he can transform Joburg.

"In Central Karoo, I replaced all the pit latrines with flushing toilets and fixed most of the swimming pools, giving children a chance to enjoy their community. 

"Imagine what's possible in a city of boundless potential? Let's imagine a better city for our children," said McKenzie.


