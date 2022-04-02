GBV, drug dealing must be addressed, North West residents tell Bheki Cele at imbizo

Minister of Police Bheki Cele held a second Crime Prevention Ministerial Imbizo in Mahikeng.

Residents raised concerns about an increase in drug abuse and gender-based violence cases.

Cele has instructed police management to treat drug dealers "harshly".

Increased levels of crime, particularly gender-based violence and drug dealing, took centre stage as Minister of Police Bheki Cele met with North West residents at the Lonely Park sports ground in Mahikeng over the weekend.



The Crime Prevention Ministerial Imbizo saw residents addressing the minister on drug dealing linked to immigration, corrupt Home Affairs and law enforcement officials and the failure of police officials to act against drug dealers, even when evidence was presented to them.

Cele's second imbizo in the province comes three weeks after he visited the area early last month where residents raised concerns about how gender-based violence (GBV) cases were handled at police stations.

Some residents said they were turned away by officers, while others were left unattended due to a lack of staff on duty.

Responding to the allegations at the time, Cele said: "Police are not supposed to turn a victim away. The job of the police is to go and arrest the perpetrators."

Cele added that currently, there were 900 officers in training to sit on the GBV desk at various police stations.

"They need to develop understanding, empathy and sympathy for the victims as they come to the police station so that they can respond with a better understanding," he said at the time.

Cele said that 442 new police officers would be trained in the North West.

He said at the first imbizo:

There was another resident that said police officers are not kind. I am giving management and myself three weeks to come back to the province and deal with the policing and drug issues.

Addressing the minister on Saturday, resident Gagoangwe Mathe said there was a rumour that a young woman was raped by police officers in the area.

"We don't know what the truth is. We are getting all this information from social media and that thing has traumatised us. Every time there is a problem concerning police, Mahikeng police station is right at the centre of it," said Mathe.

Mathe alleged that the Mahikeng police station was "giving our people sleepless nights".

Cele's spokesperson Lizandzu Themba told News24 that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was looking into the matter.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that the watchdog was investigating the matter after a 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint.

The woman claimed that she was at her boyfriend's home in Lorwaneng village on Wednesday when an argument ensued between the two and the police were called in.

"After interviewing them, the police officers informed her that they were detaining her for malicious damage to property as she had broken the windows at her partner's place," said Suping.

She was then handcuffed and on their way to the police station, they took a detour and told her that they were taking her home.

"She alleges that they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng. The officer who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink which made her dizzy," said Suping.

The officer undressed her and was alleged to have raped her. The driver was also alleged to have raped her. She was handcuffed throughout the ordeal.

"The incident happened between 01:00 and 03:00. They then took her home after raping her. She was taken to the hospital for medical attention by her family," said Suping.

IPID said it was gathering evidence so that the investigation could continue. During the imbizo, residents raised concerns about drugs in the community and the increase in GBV.





Cele said: "If those that are legal in the country are selling drugs to our kids... it doesn't matter whether they are legal, they don't belong here because these are our children."

Cele told residents he had instructed police management to act harshly against drug dealers.

"When we come back, a full report must be given to me telling me where I [have to] go to visit arrested drug dealers. I'm not talking about drug smokers, I'm talking about drug dealers; I'm not talking about those that smoke drugs at the rank. I'm talking about those in big houses because they are killing our kids on the streets. The report must tell me which prison they are in," he said.

