GBV: Men need to be educated about unlearning backward social, cultural, traditional practices - Manamela

Higher Health, in collaboration with DHET, released guidelines on sexual and gender-related misconduct that higher education institutions should implement.

The guidelines include steps, checklists, minimum standards and controls that need to be in place to tackle GBV.

It has also provided protocols to be followed in rape cases, both on and off campus.

Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela says GBV is a historical and societal phenomenon.

Higher education and training institutions need to educate young men about unlearning backward social, cultural and traditional practices, Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela says.

Manamela spoke at the launch of the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Misconduct Implementation Guidelines and Protocols during a webinar on Friday.

Higher Health, in collaboration with the department's GBV technical task team, released the guidelines and protocols that will turn the sector's GBV policy framework, launched by Minister Blade Nzimande in July 2020, into practical implementations across campuses. Higher Health is a national agency focused on promoting the health and well-being of students at public universities and colleges.

Manamela said the initiative was not the only one being embarked on by the sector and was part of government's interventions to fight the scourge of GBV and raise awareness.

READ | Gender commission says Fort Hare student's killing has 'darkened the meaning of Women's Month'

He said it was important that the protocols were being launched during Women's Month and against the backdrop of horrific GBV cases on campuses.

He added that the initiative was also a build-up of a series of events the department had been involved in to combat GBV on campuses.

Manamela said the protocol will empower institutions with the required capacity to combat GBV and related forms of violence within their jurisdictions.

"While these protocols may address the reality of individual institutions, the bigger reality that resides outside the walls of academic institutions is that the problem of gender-based violence is a historical and societal phenomenon and not one that is confined to academic institutions," he said.

Manamela added:

For this reason, some of the issues that the interventions of individual institutions have to address is how to influence young people and, in particular young boys, to unlearn backward social, cultural and traditional practices that do not help us to move forward as it relates to gender relations.

The deputy minister said there was also a question of power that was from a young age, engraved in young boys, through various social, cultural and traditional practices and assumed entitlement and superiority.

He added that while cultural practices should not be undermined, in instances where they led to women dying then they should be put a stop on.

"It is our desire to produce a South African young man who doesn’t just respect women, but also one who respects the sanctity of human life.

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

"It is very crucial to help, particularly men, to unlearn some of the practices that they have accumulated over the years, which reinforces patriarchy."

He said to defeat the scourge of violence against women, the strengthening of multi-sectoral partnerships and therefore the role of everyone on campus would be crucial.

Manamela said private institutions also need to be engaged with to adopt the guidelines.

He added:

Individualised responses, I must emphasise, may help us to try and trend temporarily, but they will not help us to dissolve our complex and social problems and therefore it’s important that we need a united and sustained response, equally important, the fight against GBV, must be a fight that we wage every single day until the day we have zero rapes, femicides…

The launch of the protocols comes in the wake of the brutal killing of University of Fort Hare final-year law student Nosicelo Mtembeni, who was dismembered in East London last week. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, her partner Alutha Pasile confessed to the murder.

Mtembeni's body parts were placed in a suitcase and refuse bags and dumped in a street.

Professor Puleng LenkaBula, chairperson of the Post-School Education and Training GBV technical task team and Unisa vice-chancellor, said the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana from the University of Cape Town two years ago put the spotlight on GBV and femicide in the country.

LenkaBula said addressing sexual violence on campuses should be non-negotiable.

She added that action was speedily needed, and the protocols should lead to the implementation of an effective strategy that will make campuses safe.

LenkaBula said:

What we also need is a culture of zero tolerance towards all instances of gender-based violence on our campuses and our societies, but also using knowledge to ensure we change the scourge. There should be no silence, no muting of voices of those who are agitating against violence. A culture of silence often creates room for this terrible behaviour and violence.

Higher Health CEO Ramneek Ahluwalia said the policy pushed every higher education institution to put structures, infrastructure, systems and controls in place in the fight against the GBV pandemic.

He said sexual violence and GBV should also become a core mandate of key deliverables and KPAs in institutions.

Ahluwalia said early diagnosis of abusive relationships can be achieved through education and prevention programme awareness.

He said work was always done after cases were reported but a lot of work should happen even before cases were reported.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.