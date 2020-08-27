32m ago

Soweto family pained by murder of Soweto grandmother and grandchildren, suspect 'on the run'

Ntwaagae Seleka
The bodies of Matsie Dhladhla, 58, Tebello Motshele, 10, and Botshelo Motshele, 14, were found in their Protea Glen home in Soweto on Monday.
Supplied by the family
Supplied by the family
  • Police are looking for a man who is suspected of killing a grandmother and her two grandchildren in their Soweto home.
  • The woman's daughter found the bodies after a neighbour grew suspicious because the 58-year-old woman wasn't seen for two days.
  • Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, who grew up in the area, visited the family to offer support.

As Women's Month draws to a close, the spate of violence against women and children continues unabated and the latest casualties are a Soweto grandmother and her two grandchildren.

READ | Here is when South African women are most at risk from domestic violence

The bodies of Matsie Dhladhla, 58, Tebello Motshele, 10, and Botshelo Motshele, 14, were found in their Protea Glen home in Soweto on Monday. They had been stabbed to death.

Police confirmed that they were looking for Dhladhla's ex-boyfriend in connection with the killings and said he was on the run.

They have appealed to the public for information.

News24 visited the family's home on Wednesday and spoke to Dhladhla's niece, Lerato Mokone, who said the killing hurt the family deeply.

According to Mokone, Dhladhla's neighbour became suspicious after not seeing her for two days and called her daughter to check if everything was okay. When the daughter arrived on Monday, she discovered the three bodies.

"There was blood all over when their bodies were found," she said, adding that the gate was locked.

The family had its suspicions about who the culprit was.

"We suspect it was Dhladhla's lover because the person who did this locked the bodies inside the house and the gate before fleeing. We have learnt that my aunt had told neighbours that she was no longer in love with the suspect.

"The suspect is well-known in the taxi industry and justice needs to be served."

They added that for justice to be served, the death penalty needed to return.

Botshelo Motshele, 14, was killed together with his brother and their grandmother.

"Should he be arrested and received a life sentence, his life will continue. He will able to receive a meal, clothes and an opportunity to study in prison. We are calling on the president to bring back the death penalty to assist families of victims to get closure.

"Today, us and our children are no longer safe in this country. We are no longer enjoying this country because of this pandemic called gender-based violence that is winning daily by ending our lives," said Mokone.  

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the three victims had injuries to their upper bodies.

"It is suspected that the perpetrator is the ex-boyfriend of the deceased woman and he is on the run," said Peters.

Tebello Motshele, 10,
Tebello Motshele, 10, was killed together with his brother Botshelo Motshele, 14, and their grandmother.

News24 spoke to Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at the family's Soweto home. She had decided to visit the family to offer comfort and support. She grew up in the area herself.

She told News24 that she was alarmed by the escalating rate at which women and children were killed in South Africa.

"It is sad that during the month of August when we are celebrating Women's Month, we are confronted with the brutality that women and children are facing. It is painful to have a woman and her two young children murdered in this horrifying way, allegedly by someone claiming to have loved her.

"I hope that law enforcement agencies will get the suspect and arrest him [so he can] face what he has done. I think he will give answers to the family and tell them why he did what he did because it is unjustifiable. I don't know what type of a human being does this to a mother and her children."

READ | 4 women, 2 children killed in Gauteng this week alone

The minister called on society, including all men, to spare the lives of women and children.

"It is scary to all of us when we hear such news daily. It is scary, frightening and it is every woman's fear. If you are a man, imagine if that is done to your mother and sister? We have been saying enough is enough and it is not [becoming] enough, and it continues."

She said the fight to end the scourge was not the responsibility of the government alone.

"It is even difficult to police it because it happens behind closed doors. The rate at which women and children are killed in this country is not acceptable.

"We are calling on the police to at least, even if possible, when the victims are buried, that he is brought to book," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

"The suspect is definitely known and somebody is with this wanted person. We are appealing to those who know where he is hiding to think about what the family is going through.

"If you know where he is, please contact the police. There is a woman and children who are dead and there is a family that is grieving. You can't be quiet when you know where is. Please assist the police and come forward for the family to find closure," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

