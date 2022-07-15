1h ago

add bookmark

GBVF Response Fund gets R162 million in pledges to help tackle gender-based violence

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stop Violence Against Women March in Pretoria
Stop Violence Against Women March in Pretoria
Alet Pretorious/Gallo Images
  • The GBVF Response Fund is looking into wearables and apps to help tackle gender-based violence. 
  • The fund has, so far, secured R162 million in pledges.
  • Of the R162 million, the public only pledged R65 000.  

The Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund has secured R162 million in pledges.

However, of that amount, only R65 000 came from the public.

The fund was launched on 4 February 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Irene Charnley, the president of the International Women's Forum South Africa.

According to its first annual report, support has been wide-reaching. Beyond the R162 million in pledges, corporations and citizens donated their time and expertise to support the fund's genesis, operations and governance.

The report also stated that the fund's primary role was to resource and support existing organisations and stakeholders that have a strong track record of an impact in GBVF to continue to make a difference or expand their work.

"The fund also acts as a catalyst, bringing together new partners and those with expertise or innovative approaches to have a profound impact in addressing acute challenges in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide."

READ | Edwin Cameron: Harsh prison terms won't solve the crisis of gender-based violence

The GBVF Response Fund is in its second year and according to the report, it will continue to focus its efforts and resources to meet its mandate and help South Africa address the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide. Among the other things it will focus on are digital solutions for GBVF.

"Even with the advent of the fourth Industrial Revolution, opportunities to investigate the use of accessible scalable digital innovations to prevent and reduce the spate of GBVF are underexplored.

"The fund is working to understand the landscape of current apps and tools and investigating new digital tools and technologies that can be deployed to scale across the country (including rural areas) at minimum cost to citizens to curb or prevent GBVF.

"These include wearables that can be used to alert authorities, apps that can be used to record incidences (evidence collection), apps that alert citizens about offenders on the criminal database in the vicinity and GBVF hotspot alerts, it said. 

"In its initial reviews of apps and tools in the space, the fund has identified different "emergency", "avoiding', "supporting", "reporting and evidence building" applications locally and some international examples. "Going forward, the fund will engage with app developers, assisted by a technical advisor, to investigate the most impactful and widely accessible solutions."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosagbv
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
18% - 1265 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
63% - 4309 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1310 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.08
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,706.21
-0.2%
Silver
18.65
+1.3%
Palladium
1,849.00
-3.2%
Platinum
851.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
99.10
-0.5%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo