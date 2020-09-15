1h ago

add bookmark

'Gear up for easing of lockdown': Winde to push for Ramaphosa to lift curfew and overseas travel ban

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde addressing the Cape Town Press Club.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde addressing the Cape Town Press Club.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants the curfew lifted and a date for international travel to resume.
  • Premiers are meant to meet with President Ramaphosa and the NCCC to discuss the lockdown.
  • Winde also hopes to have clarity on events and sporting businesses.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and other premiers will be meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to discuss the next phase of the lockdown on Tuesday.

In a video statement released on Tuesday, Winde said he would be pushing for three main agenda items that his government felt would allow for more economic activity in the country.

READ | Lockdown: Western Cape calls for resumption of international travel, opening of economy

Winde said he would be asking the president to lift the curfew and give clarity on international travel, as well. 

"We need a date that international travel opens, in October, so that the bookings can be made by international travellers who want to come into our country for business or vacation for the next few months," he said.

"We need to make sure that we open up on our events, sporting businesses, and churches must be able to open up more carrying capacity," added Winde.

Winde last week also pleaded with Ramaphosa to fight the "second pandemic" - unemployment - by opening up all sectors of the economy on Friday.

According to a statement by the presidency, the meeting would be chaired by Ramaphosa and was expected to focus on a report from the NCCC on the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This, as Ramaphosa hinted in a meeting with the South Africa National Editors Forum last week that South Africa could be going into Level 1 lockdown soon.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Health dept to recommend easing lockdown restrictions on travel, booze sales and curfew
International travel 'top of agenda' as Mbalula looks into airlines breaking Covid-19 regulations
Lockdown: Western Cape calls for resumption of international travel, opening of economy
Read more on:
alan windecape townlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
3 players bag R127k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 3028 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 652 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 7488 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2917 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(+1.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(+0.85)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(+1.35)
ZAR/AUD
12.01
(+0.95)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.91)
Gold
1953.60
(-0.10)
Silver
27.11
(-0.11)
Platinum
974.22
(+1.85)
Brent Crude
40.14
(-0.37)
Palladium
2400.00
(+4.28)
All Share
56130.78
(-0.35)
Top 40
51795.70
(-0.35)
Financial 15
10074.94
(-0.87)
Industrial 25
74889.69
(-0.41)
Resource 10
56708.14
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo