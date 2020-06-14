Gender-based violence is a societal problem, says Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says gender-based violence is a societal problem and should be fought by everyone.

Cele says if society works together, there would be better results.

He also says no one has been arrested yet for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, who was found murdered in Roodepoort, Gauteng.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says gender-based violence is a societal problem and should be fought by everyone, including the criminal justice system and non-governmental organisations.

In an interview with eNCA, Cele said:"If society works together on this one, we will have better results, rather than people pointing fingers [at] who is responsible."

"The criminal justice system, not just the police – the prosecution, the magistrates. For instance, you find that some people get bail. We should say no bail for those people, no parole for those people but NGOs themselves must come and work together on this one."



Cele said no one had been arrested yet for Tshegofatso Pule's murder.

"We know the name, we know the surname of the person we are chasing. We hope soon that we will be announcing that we have managed to arrest that person," he said.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, Gauteng, on Monday. Pule, who was eight months pregnant, had been stabbed in the chest. She was laid to rest on Thursday.

In a separate incident, a suspect linked to the murder of a woman whose body was dumped under a tree in an open veld in Dobsonville Extension 3 in Soweto was arrested on Friday evening.

Investigation

A police investigation had led to an arrest, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24. He could not confirm whether the suspect was in a relationship with the victim or had any connection with her.

The victim's body was dumped under a tree at about 07:00 on Friday and was later found by residents who were on their way home after taking part in a protest.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Cele said the arrest was a quick response from the police.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement condemning the "surge in the murder of women and children".

Ramaphosa said since the country entered alert Level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown on 1 June, there has been an increase in gender-based violence and femicide.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala