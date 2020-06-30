41m ago

add bookmark

Gender-based violence: MPs question Parliament's role

Jan Gerber
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
Freddy Mavunda, Gallo Images, Business Day
  • During a debate on gender-based violence, some MPs questioned Parliament's role.
  • Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said more than 30 women were "slaughtered" in June.  
  • Other common themes were police inaction, the role men should play, and dismantling patriarchy.

In a debate on gender-based violence, some MPs questioned Parliament's role in fighting the scourge.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly, during a virtual sitting, discussed gender-based violence after another spate of femicide.

According to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, more than 30 women were "slaughtered" in June.  

Introducing the debate was EFF MP Veronica Mente, who said the government was fiddling while Rome was burning.

"Living as a woman in this country means you can be beaten at any time, raped at any time, or murdered at any time with impunity," she said.

She said the state has not done anything to ease this pain.

READ | Pregnant woman who lost baby after being stabbed by boyfriend fighting for her life in hospital

She said the EFF had called for the establishment of a committee dedicated to gender-based violence when the topic was debated last year, but nothing had happened.

"We have realised the source of the problem is Parliament," she said.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said women are giving up because there seems to be no use in reporting gender-based violence. She said a report in 2017 revealed that only 8.6% of reported cases see a successful conviction.

She said Parliament must prioritise passing the Forensic Procedures Bill.

"There is currently no DNA sample of Schedule 8 offenders on record, and there are over 46 000 of these offenders. We don't know if they have been released or not. Where is this bill?"

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe recalled how a sitting of the National Assembly devolved into a brawl between the EFF and security staff in 2016, where a female security member fell and was kicked by EFF members.

He said it is hypocritical to condemn gender-based violence, and then turning a blind eye when it happens among your own.

Cope MP Willie Madisha said there is no implementation from MPs themselves. He said they come to Parliament every year, debate gender-based violence, and then clap hands.

He said:

We must enforce the existing laws. We are not ensuring that all those are implemented. We need to do it ourselves instead of coming here and clapping hands

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe and DA MP Nazley Sharif told of instances where rape survivors were not assisted by the police, while FF Plus MP Tammy Breedt told of an instance where a woman wasn't assisted by the police to get a protection order.

"The South African Police Service cannot continue to remain complacent in the violence towards woman," said Sharif.

ALSO READ | An increasing pandemic of gender-based violence

Common themes were that men – as the perpetrators of gender-based violence – must rise to change, and that patriarchy must be dismantled.

Nkoana-Mashabane said: "We are ashamed. I am also tired of these debates. This challenge, that came long before Covid-19, is for all of us to tackle."

She said she doesn't believe that South Africa's women are free, as they don't feel safe, not even in their own bedrooms.

Related Links
Cop ex-husband of kidnapped and murdered Eastern Cape woman among 5 arrested
Pregnant woman who lost baby after being stabbed by boyfriend fighting for her life in hospital
Government will work to serve and protect women, says Mabuza
Read more on:
natasha mazzonemaite nkoana-mashabaneveronica menteparliamentgender based violence
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
44% - 2257 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 1099 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 1812 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.34
(-0.80)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-1.36)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(-1.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.27)
Gold
1780.25
(+0.46)
Silver
18.19
(+1.94)
Platinum
827.00
(+1.65)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+2.25)
Palladium
1930.00
(+2.29)
All Share
54362.36
(+0.41)
Top 40
50174.95
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10033.83
(-0.72)
Industrial 25
75481.17
(+0.45)
Resource 10
51292.46
(+0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

14h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo