1h ago

add bookmark

Gender-based violence: Ronald Lamola wants the justice system to be stronger

Lizeka Tandwa
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.
GCIS
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has called for a stronger criminal justice system to confront gender-based violence.
  • He added that a wave of reforms was under way to address the issue of justice for women.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said legislative amendments have been prepared for harsher sentencing on gender-based violence cases.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola wants a stronger, more effective criminal justice system to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence. 

Lamola's statement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa assured the nation on Wednesday that the criminal justice system will remain focused on gender-based violence cases. The president also said that more arrests and prosecutions against perpetrators will follow. 

Gender-based violence increased dramatically since the government declared a national state of disaster. 

READ MORE | 'They are not statistics': Ramaphosa addresses recent spate of GBV incidents

Lamola was speaking at the virtual 5th Tsietsi Mashinini Memorial Lecture. He said justice for women must be tangible, and he added that the Ramaphosa administration would be redefining a lot of the tenets of the criminal justice system.

Reforms

"The first wave of these reforms have begun through our sexual offences prosecution, which limits secondary victimisation. This along with strengthening the Domestic Violence Act, recalibrating the Sexual Offenders List and addressing the bail provision for sexual offences will begin to help many women.

"We will strengthen the Thutuzela care centers to ensure cooperation between governments. Of immediate and particular significance is the increased cooperation between the South African Police Service and the Department of Justice," Lamola said.

The recent gruesome murder of Tshegofatso Pule has raised wider concern about the scourge of violence against women. 

READ | Ramaphosa concerned over 'surge' in violence during Level 3

Pule, 28, was found stabbed and hanged in a veld in Roodepoort last week. She was eight months pregnant when she was murdered.

Lamola said services, which can be obtained from the Thutuzela care centres, are critical - they include a direct pipeline to prosecution and immediate reception of medical care for screening, tests and treatment of survivors of rape crimes, as well as professional and empathetic counselling.

'Sick and tired'

"South African women cannot breathe, because of our knees as men, be it a knee of their brothers, uncles and intimate partners. As we fondly remember Mashinini, we need to transform our minds; we must become sick and tired of challenges besieging our communities.

"We must challenge the status quo. It cannot be correct that 26 years into democracy, our people are still victims of some of the things Mashinini  and his generation fought against. We must partner with government and take responsibility for our individual actions, as government alone will not be able to tackle all the challenges of our country."

On Wednesday evening, in an address to the nation, Ramaphosa said: "Legislative amendments have been prepared around, among other things, minimum sentencing in cases of gender-based violence, bail conditions for suspects, and greater protection for women who are victims of intimate partner violence. I urge our lawmakers in Parliament to process them without delay."

However, on Thursday, it was reported that Ramaphosa's administration is yet to bring any bill before Parliament. 

Related Links
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
How to stop Femicide in South Africa: Six questions for SA’s Gender Health Research unit head
'We want justice' - Men who found Tshegofatso Pule's body protest outside court
Read more on:
ronald lamolagender-based violence
Lottery
1 person bags R243k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 268 votes
No
66% - 2251 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 897 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.30)
Gold
1721.30
(-0.23)
Silver
17.38
(-0.37)
Platinum
804.00
(-1.46)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1892.00
(-0.49)
All Share
53941.22
(-0.16)
Top 40
49589.11
(-0.15)
Financial 15
10491.52
(-2.57)
Industrial 25
75291.07
(+0.85)
Resource 10
48978.24
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo