1h ago

add bookmark

Gender gap widening even further due to effects of Covid-19 on women, survey finds

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Covid-19 and its impact on the economy has left many women unemployed.
Covid-19 and its impact on the economy has left many women unemployed.
iStock
  • Women have been the most hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. 
  • Wits Associate Professor Daniela Casale says a NIDS-CRAM survey found they lost their jobs at a higher rate than men during the start of the lockdown. 
  • Women were also faced with another challenge of taking care of their children, after schools closed, which added to their struggle. 

The gender gap is widening even further due to the effects of Covid-19 on women, a survey has found.

This is what University of Witwatersrand Associate Professor Daniela Casale presented on Tuesday during a webinar hosted by the Department of Science and Innovation-National Research Foundation Centre of Food Security. 

The theme of the webinar, titled "Leave no one behind: How Covid-19 impacted on highly vulnerable groups", touched on how women were less likely than men to participate in the labour market and the fact they worked in "different kinds of jobs" prior to the Covid-19 outbreak. 

Unpacking the gender effects of the pandemic since it hit South African shores in March, which resulted in a nationwide lockdown, Casale presented findings from the National Income Dynamics Study Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM) and discussed the gender effects of the lockdown and its implications for children. 

EXPLAINER | Why Covid-19 is called a pandemic and why it’s not just the typical flu

The survey, which Casale conducted with colleague Dori Posel, had 7 074 adults participating and was done between May and June and themed around how the first month of lockdown in April had affected the individuals.

Casale said based on Wave 1 of NIDS-CRAM, both men and women were severely affected, but were felt more by women. 

"What's happened as a result of the crisis is that gender gaps have increased. And of course, this has implications not just for women but for their households and particularly of interest to this group, for their children, especially because women are more likely to be caring for children in South Africa physically and financially often," she added. 

Among the key findings of the survey were that job losses were much higher among women as opposed to men, with women having already accounted for just under half of employment, around 47%. 

Between February and April 2020, women accounted for two thirds (66%) of net job losses, Casale said, adding women who could least afford it and were vulnerable, were the most affected. 

Women were also affected more by having to care for children after schools had to close due to the spread of the virus, she added, saying women were more likely to be living with children than men the survey had found. 

Casale said what was also surprising from the findings, was the number of extra hours women were spending with children. She added 58% of women living with children said they were spending four additional hours with children as compared to 43% of men.

The associate professor said because women were most likely to be living with children, this resulted in an increased vulnerability among the kids. 

"So already, based on our Wave 1 of NIDS-CRAM survey, we found that almost half of women said their households had run out of money to buy food in April and 17% of the women said a child had gone hungry in the past seven days."

Casale added they would track what had been happening, as the economy was being reopened and with Level 2 lockdown in effect.

University of Free State lecturer Dr Chantell Witten, who was also part of the panel, made a presentation on the food and nutrition needs of pregnant and breastfeeding women.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 misinformation continues to fuel negative stigma in South Africa

She said women were still the safest environment for children, and therefore nutrition was important for them. 

Presenting on the life course nutrition profile during and before the pandemic, Witten said pre-Covid-19, there was an increase in child stunting and dietary patterns in children were poor to low in variety and nutrient density.

During the pandemic, however, there was speculation of increased severe acute malnutrition, increased food poverty and hunger; and a decrease in the access to routine health services. 

Witten said some of the proposed interventions, in addition to the call for a universal basic income grant, was that there needed to be macroeconomic food policies that would control food prices, and to introduce a fixed priced nutrient-dense food basket in addition to the grant. 

"If we want to strengthen infant and young child feeding, we need to support mothers at the home level, in communities and certainly in the workplace," she added.

Related Links
SASSA warns against scam
Lockdown: One in three adults in SA goes to bed hungry, according to latest research
Lockdown: Gauteng govt gives 120 000 families food hampers
Read more on:
coronavirushealthnutrition
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 380 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 922 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

15h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.84
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
22.13
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.92
(+0.39)
ZAR/AUD
12.11
(+0.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.05)
Gold
1923.59
(-0.29)
Silver
26.33
(-0.92)
Platinum
926.00
(+1.03)
Brent Crude
45.45
(+1.58)
Palladium
2163.78
(+1.30)
All Share
56114.23
(-0.90)
Top 40
51767.88
(-0.94)
Financial 15
10451.95
(-0.06)
Industrial 25
75395.83
(+0.06)
Resource 10
55168.44
(-2.53)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20233.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo