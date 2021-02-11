1h ago

Geoff Makhubo dismisses claims that Joburg municipal manager has resigned: 'He is on leave'

Ntwaagae Seleka
Joburg mayor Geof Makhubo.
Deaan Vivier
  • City of Johannesburg municipal manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni has not resigned.
  • Mayor Geoff Makhubo said Lukhwareni is on leave.
  • COO Floyd Brink is acting in Lukhwareni's absence.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo denied allegations that municipal manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni has resigned.

Makhubo also dismissed claims that Lukhwareni had been coerced to step down.

However, Makhubo had received and approved Lukhwareni's request for leave.

"In line with the standard practices and policy in the City, Lukhwareni has appointed the chief operations officer (COO), Floyd Brink, to act in his absence," mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said.

In October last year, Lukhwareni was ordered by Makhubo to act decisively against all officials implicated in the PPE scandal.

The order came after reports that the City had spent R600 million to acquire PPE.

Makhubo claimed the figure was inaccurate. He said phase 1 of the special audit review report highlighted that about R240 million was spent on Covid-19 procurement.  

The Star reported that Makhubo apparently came down hard on the city manager and other officials for delays in tabling the final report, which was due in December.

