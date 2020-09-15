George Bizos' special funeral service set for Thursday morning

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the details for the special official funeral of George Bizos.

The funeral service is at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on Thursday, followed by his burial in Randburg.

Bizos died at his home on Wednesday, 9 September, at the age of 92.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced the details regarding the special official funeral for the late renowned human rights lawyer and social activist George Bizos.

Ramaphosa said the funeral service will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on Thursday, 17 September 2020, starting at 11:00.

It will then be followed by a burial at Westpark Cemetery in Randburg.

Bizos died at his home on Wednesday, 9 September, at the age of 92.

READ | President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for George Bizos

Messages of condolences to his family and friends can be done via an online tribute page, or by emailing: condolences@gcis.gov.za

The public will be able to watch the funeral live on the SABC and other major broadcast channels.

In addition, arrangements have been made for the service to be streamed live on the government's social media pages.

These measures were also to assist those who may not be able to physically attend the funeral due to the current Covid-19 lockdown Level 2 regulations, which stipulate that gatherings for funerals may not exceed 50 people, the Presidency said.