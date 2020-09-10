George Bizos 'was the most decent human being' - Chris Hani's widow

Human rights lawyer George Bizos died of natural causes at his home at the age of 92 on Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Hani's widow, Limpho, described him as "the most decent human" she had ever met.

She said Bizos treated her husband like a son and ensured his killers remained behind bars.

Limpho Hani, the widow of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani, has paid tribute to late human rights lawyer George Bizos, describing him as "the most decent human" she has ever met.

Bizos died at the age of 92 at his home on Wednesday.

He represented several struggle stalwarts during the Rivonia Trial, including Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki and Walter Sisulu.

OBITUARY | Human rights advocate George Bizos dies at the age of 92

Bizos also represented the families of Hani and Black Consciousness Movement leader Steven Biko during Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings in the mid-1990s.

City Press Lucky Nxumalo/City Press

Speaking to News24 following the news of Bizos' death on Wednesday night, Limpho said she had no words to describe him.



"He was the most decent human being I have ever met in my whole life, for what he did for me. I met him through my husband. He decided that my youngest daughter should go to a Greek school.

"Then Chris gets shot, then Uncle George represents me then the bastards apply for parole [and] Uncle George Bizos was with me twice a year. He never failed to attend a court hearing, to object the paroles," Hani said.

TRIBUTE | George Bizos: A guiding light in the darkest of times

She said the way in which Bizos had dedicated his time for her husband's case, even as he grew old, made it clear that he had taken it personally.

Hani added that her husband was like a son to Bizos.

She hailed the lawyer for always being by her family's side - and attending court twice a year for 20 years - to ensure that the killers of Chris Hani remained behind bars.

'Too good to have lived in this world'

"All I am saying to your government is, they want to honour George Bizos? George Bizos retired after more than 20 years of objecting to the parole of the murderers of my husband and so they should put their money where their mouth is and not just talk. Let's see action," she said.

Hani said Bizos' death was sad because of the contribution he had made to the struggle.

She added that Bizos was not opportunistic and had taken it upon himself to defend the Rivonia Trialists even when it was not safe for him to do so. She described him as "brave, honest and fearless".



"I am so emotional tonight," she said just hours after his death.

"He defended Marikana widows...What do you call that type of a person? He is too good to have lived in this world.

"Bizos stood for the truth, regardless of whoever said what. If we can also do that, we will be a better country," she said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.