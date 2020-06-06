2h ago

add bookmark

George Floyd killing opened deep wounds for all of us: Ramaphosa

Jenni Evans
  • The killing of George Floyd in the US has opened deep wounds for all, President Cyril Ramaphosa said as he wished ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni a happy 95th birthday. 
  • Ramaphosa said Mlangeni dedicated his life to fighting against indignity, and the effrontery of having his land taken away, and not even being able to move freely because of the "dompas" pass laws.
  • Ramaphosa said the dreaded dompas had resurfaced across the Atlantic Ocean.

"In the United States, our black brothers and sisters have embarked on a massive fight to reclaim their dignity," said President Ramaphosa on Saturday as he paid tribute to ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's life's work against oppression on his 95th birthday.

"The killing of George Floyd has opened up deep wounds for us all," said Ramaphosa.

"But these are the wounds that our brothers and sisters in the Unites States live with day in and day out, week in and week out, year in and year out.

"The struggles waged by Bab Mlangeni and the fighters of his generation were foremost in the service of the people of South Africa, but they were also for the cause of liberation of all who suffer under tyranny and oppression.

ANALYSIS | Police brutality: Why it's easier for cops and soldiers to target poor, black people

"That is why we stand in solidarity with our African-American brothers and sisters, and express our wish that the American people can reconcile, as we did, and close once and for all the doors of racial injustice. The dignity they seek is the dignity that Bab Mlangeni has fought for his whole life."

Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck during an arrest. Floyd is heard on a video saying he cannot breathe, before he dies. His death has triggered Black Lives Matter protests globally.

Ramaphosa said Mlangeni was pained deeply throughout his life to watch acts that infringed on the dignity of others. 

"I know that seeing our children in mud schools, seeing men and women collecting water from dirty rivers, and seeing pensioners sleeping outside pension pay points, have aggrieved him greatly. And he has not hesitated to speak out when necessary."

"It has been of great concern to him, and is a concern we share, that 26 years into democracy we have still not fully met the developmental aspirations of our people, and that this is an affront to human dignity." 

Ramaphosa said the promise of a better life for all could not be deferred and historical redress should be accelerated.

"Bab Mlangeni, you have sounded the warning many times," he added in his message for Mlangeni. "You have consistently and constantly reminded us that our impressive Constitution means little unless the rights it enshrines are guarantees and are fulfilled. 

"Unless we make this a world that is truly free of the dompas of the heart and the mind, we will never be a united nation."

Related Links
'He is enjoying his day': Last Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95
WATCH | 'Burn down racism': global protests spread over George Floyd's death
Jeremy Cronin: Above all, Denis Goldberg was a mensch!
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Is your job on the line because daycare centres are still closed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is no one to care for my children otherwise
42% - 166 votes
Yes, my kids are too distracting to work from home
13% - 51 votes
No, my children's other parent takes care of them
10% - 38 votes
No, I am managing to juggle both
35% - 140 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

6h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.60)
Gold
1681.70
(+0.13)
Silver
17.39
(+0.17)
Platinum
815.55
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
41.90
(+5.78)
Palladium
1949.00
(+0.59)
All Share
54722.38
(+2.85)
Top 40
50199.80
(+2.79)
Financial 15
11467.53
(+4.66)
Industrial 25
74264.52
(+2.52)
Resource 10
49969.31
(+2.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo