George left with less than two days' water after three major pipe bursts

George has only two days' drinking water after three major pipe bursts within 24 hours.

The pipes were damaged during heavy rains and flooding in November.

Repairs are expected to take at least 36 hours.

George has been left with less than two days' drinking water following three major pipe bursts within 24 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, the George Municipality said the infrastructure damage was caused by flash flooding in November.

"The residents and visitors to George are urgently requested to use water sparingly over the next 48 hours as the pipe bursts will affect water supply to a large portion of the city. The municipality is managing this crisis," the statement read.

Heavy rains led to flooding along the Garden Route, with George experiencing the worst damage. Several roads were damaged, 10 schools were closed, and several private and provincial medical facilities were closed.

"The municipality has 61 megalitres supply of drinking water in our reservoirs, and the current daily demand is approximately 36 megalitres. We ask that residents please heed our call to use water sparingly. Don't wash your car, delay doing your washing, do not water your garden. Please only use water for absolute necessities," the statement read.

The municipality has started throttling the reservoir supply.

The municipality said:

Residents will note that water pressure is affected. As the full network slows down, there is the possibility that the outer lying areas will experience no water at all.

The three pipes affected are the Garden Route Dam pipeline, the Blanco pipeline and the Malgas pipeline. According to the municipality, residents can expect repairs to take at least 36 hours.

The Garden Route Dam pipeline burst early on Wednesday morning and that significantly impacted the water supply to the entire city. This pipeline is the main supply of raw water to the municipality's balancing dams, providing water to the water treatment works for purification.

The Blanco pipeline burst on Tuesday. It was repaired twice but burst again on Wednesday morning. A team has been sent to carry out repairs.

The municipality said the Malgas pipeline that pumps water from the Malgas River to the balancing dam had been fully repaired. Civil engineering teams are expected to test the pipe on Wednesday morning - a process that may take several hours.

"Our teams have been working non-stop for 24 hours already, and additional resources are being called in to assist. It must be noted that the Garden Route pipeline requires specialist knowledge in terms of repair work," the statement read.

"The municipality is ensuring a supply of water trucks is available should they be required."

