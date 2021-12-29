40m ago

add bookmark

George left with less than two days' water after three major pipe bursts

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
George residents have been warned to conserve water after multiple pipe bursts.
George residents have been warned to conserve water after multiple pipe bursts.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • George has only two days' drinking water after three major pipe bursts within 24 hours.
  • The pipes were damaged during heavy rains and flooding in November.
  • Repairs are expected to take at least 36 hours.

George has been left with less than two days' drinking water following three major pipe bursts within 24 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, the George Municipality said the infrastructure damage was caused by flash flooding in November.

"The residents and visitors to George are urgently requested to use water sparingly over the next 48 hours as the pipe bursts will affect water supply to a large portion of the city. The municipality is managing this crisis," the statement read.

Heavy rains led to flooding along the Garden Route, with George experiencing the worst damage. Several roads were damaged, 10 schools were closed, and several private and provincial medical facilities were closed.

READ | Flood-hit Garden Route could see more rainfall

"The municipality has 61 megalitres supply of drinking water in our reservoirs, and the current daily demand is approximately 36 megalitres. We ask that residents please heed our call to use water sparingly. Don't wash your car, delay doing your washing, do not water your garden. Please only use water for absolute necessities," the statement read.

The municipality has started throttling the reservoir supply.

The municipality said:

Residents will note that water pressure is affected. As the full network slows down, there is the possibility that the outer lying areas will experience no water at all.

The three pipes affected are the Garden Route Dam pipeline, the Blanco pipeline and the Malgas pipeline. According to the municipality, residents can expect repairs to take at least 36 hours.

The Garden Route Dam pipeline burst early on Wednesday morning and that significantly impacted the water supply to the entire city. This pipeline is the main supply of raw water to the municipality's balancing dams, providing water to the water treatment works for purification.

The Blanco pipeline burst on Tuesday. It was repaired twice but burst again on Wednesday morning. A team has been sent to carry out repairs.

The municipality said the Malgas pipeline that pumps water from the Malgas River to the balancing dam had been fully repaired. Civil engineering teams are expected to test the pipe on Wednesday morning - a process that may take several hours.

"Our teams have been working non-stop for 24 hours already, and additional resources are being called in to assist. It must be noted that the Garden Route pipeline requires specialist knowledge in terms of repair work," the statement read.

"The municipality is ensuring a supply of water trucks is available should they be required."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george local municipalitywestern capewaterflooding
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.80
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.81
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,803.63
-0.1%
Silver
23.13
+0.5%
Palladium
1,988.38
-0.2%
Platinum
975.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
78.94
+0.4%
Top 40
66,173
+0.5%
All Share
72,790
+0.5%
Resource 10
69,918
+0.1%
Industrial 25
94,244
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,650
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo