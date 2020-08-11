26m ago

add bookmark

George municipal building closed for Covid-19 cleanse as concerns turn to Garden Route

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The George municipality building has been closed for a deep clean.
The George municipality building has been closed for a deep clean.
Getty Images
  • George Municipality's main building was closed for Covid-19-related disinfection as the region manages an increase in cases. 
  • The Western Cape government said it is not as high as the original overall peak in the province, but hotspot teams are working on containing it. 
  • The provincial government is hoping for alcohol sales to resume to save the wine and hospitality industries.

The George Municipality has closed its main building for Covid-19 disinfection as cases of the virus increase on the Garden Route, which was initially spared the brunt of the surge. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said during a Facebook Q&A last week that the number of cases in the province appear to have reached their peak, but new hotspots in the Garden Route were emerging. 

This is the scenic route that stretches from Riversdale to Plettenberg Bay, and includes Mossel Bay, George, Bitou and Knysna.

The building is expected to remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then reopen on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Western Cape to start Covid-19 antibody testing soon

Winde's spokesperson, Bianca Capazorio, said various places across the province have experienced different patterns in how the pandemic has progressed.

"We are still working to understand exactly why this is.

"In the Garden Route and in our other rural areas, this could be because they are further away from the metro and the epidemic started later in these areas," she explained. 

Capazorio added:

There is evidence to suggest that the epidemic is growing at different rates in different places.

Healthcare facilities in the region have experienced increased pressure, especially in the provision of critical care and in the intensive care units.

The MEC for Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, and a team visited the region at the weekend for discussions and inspections of public transport and the sanitising of vehicles, including buses and taxis, to open a regional hub for pool vehicles and Covid-19 treatment facilities. 

The municipality is also battling refuse collection in some areas after three trucks broke down.

The province breached the 100 000 mark, with 100 213 confirmed cases since the first case was detected in South Africa, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's daily bulletin on Covid-19.

The team also spoke to the minibus taxi industry, which is providing "Red Dot" and "Red Dot Lite" special transport for healthcare workers and people to and from quarantine and isolation facilities across the province.

"Interventions include sanitisation of public spaces, oversight at public transport and other public sites to ensure compliance with loading regulations and social distancing, and mask wearing," a statement following Madikizela's visit said. 

At ranks in Bitou, Knysna and George, he heard issues such as problems over operating licences and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Regarding PPE, he said the provincial government was helping with supplies and meeting them halfway.

The SABC reported that Go George drivers had concerns over handling cash. A cashless system was introduced.

Other concerns include the time it takes to sanitise buses between trips and the impact this has on their shifts.

In June, IOL reported that the drivers were concerned about procedures and who paid for Covid-19 tests when a colleague fell ill. They downed tools for a while to resolve this issue.

Capazorio said teams are also following up by visiting people in self-isolation - to make sure they are at home.

They are also working with homes for the elderly, they are continuing the message about the safety basics of physical distancing and hand washing, and are also giving advice to businesses on safe operating procedures. 

Related Links
Lockdown: Western Cape wants alcohol ban lifted urgently
Western Cape to start Covid-19 antibody testing soon
LIVE | When will a Covid-19 vaccine be ready - 5 key questions
Read more on:
cape towncoronavirus
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
28% - 889 votes
No I would not
26% - 833 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 1472 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

15h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.46
(+1.06)
ZAR/GBP
22.84
(+1.28)
ZAR/EUR
20.54
(+1.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.50
(+1.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.89)
Gold
1915.34
(-5.57)
Silver
25.08
(-13.68)
Platinum
939.00
(-4.61)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2115.01
(-4.64)
All Share
57168.24
(+0.72)
Top 40
52831.61
(+0.76)
Financial 15
10215.75
(+3.21)
Industrial 25
75524.64
(+1.14)
Resource 10
58677.82
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo