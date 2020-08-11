George municipal building closed for Covid-19 cleanse as concerns turn to Garden Route

George Municipality's main building was closed for Covid-19-related disinfection as the region manages an increase in cases.

The Western Cape government said it is not as high as the original overall peak in the province, but hotspot teams are working on containing it.

The provincial government is hoping for alcohol sales to resume to save the wine and hospitality industries.

The George Municipality has closed its main building for Covid-19 disinfection as cases of the virus increase on the Garden Route, which was initially spared the brunt of the surge.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said during a Facebook Q&A last week that the number of cases in the province appear to have reached their peak, but new hotspots in the Garden Route were emerging.

This is the scenic route that stretches from Riversdale to Plettenberg Bay, and includes Mossel Bay, George, Bitou and Knysna.

The building is expected to remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then reopen on Thursday.

Winde's spokesperson, Bianca Capazorio, said various places across the province have experienced different patterns in how the pandemic has progressed.

"We are still working to understand exactly why this is.

"In the Garden Route and in our other rural areas, this could be because they are further away from the metro and the epidemic started later in these areas," she explained.

Capazorio added:

There is evidence to suggest that the epidemic is growing at different rates in different places.

Healthcare facilities in the region have experienced increased pressure, especially in the provision of critical care and in the intensive care units.

The MEC for Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, and a team visited the region at the weekend for discussions and inspections of public transport and the sanitising of vehicles, including buses and taxis, to open a regional hub for pool vehicles and Covid-19 treatment facilities.

The municipality is also battling refuse collection in some areas after three trucks broke down.

The province breached the 100 000 mark, with 100 213 confirmed cases since the first case was detected in South Africa, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's daily bulletin on Covid-19.

The team also spoke to the minibus taxi industry, which is providing "Red Dot" and "Red Dot Lite" special transport for healthcare workers and people to and from quarantine and isolation facilities across the province.

"Interventions include sanitisation of public spaces, oversight at public transport and other public sites to ensure compliance with loading regulations and social distancing, and mask wearing," a statement following Madikizela's visit said.

At ranks in Bitou, Knysna and George, he heard issues such as problems over operating licences and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Regarding PPE, he said the provincial government was helping with supplies and meeting them halfway.

The SABC reported that Go George drivers had concerns over handling cash. A cashless system was introduced.

Other concerns include the time it takes to sanitise buses between trips and the impact this has on their shifts.

In June, IOL reported that the drivers were concerned about procedures and who paid for Covid-19 tests when a colleague fell ill. They downed tools for a while to resolve this issue.

Capazorio said teams are also following up by visiting people in self-isolation - to make sure they are at home.

They are also working with homes for the elderly, they are continuing the message about the safety basics of physical distancing and hand washing, and are also giving advice to businesses on safe operating procedures.