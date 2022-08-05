5h ago

add bookmark

Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren gets life sentence for killing ex-lover then fleeing to Brazil

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren.
Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren.
Deaan Vivier
  • Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Venter.
  • He stabbed her 14 times before slitting her throat.
  • Jansen van Vuuren fled to Brazil after being released on bail. He was rearrested seven years later.

The man who killed his ex-lover and fled to Brazil, where he started a new life, has been handed a life sentence in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren was sentenced on Friday. The court also cautioned him for threatening to assault a security guard who had responded to a commotion during the incident.

Jansen van Vuuren murdered Andrea Venter at her apartment in Lonehill, Johannesburg, in 2011. He stabbed her 14 times before slitting her throat.

PICS | Police pounce on zama zama compound in Krugersdorp during illegal mining clampdown

When she ran out to get help, Jansen van Vuuren threatened security guard Thulani Ndlovu with a knife. Ndlovu locked himself in a guard house and called for backup.

Jansen van Vuuren was arrested for the murder and later released on bail. In 2013, he used fake documents to flee to Brazil a few days before he was supposed to be tried for the murder. He started a new life in Brazil and also became a father.

He was extradited to South Africa in 2020 after seven years on the run. On 13 June, he was found guilty of premeditated murder and assault.

Andrea Venter
Andrea Venter.

Prosecutor advocate Rolene Barnard said she was happy with the sentence.

"The court has followed the trend of sentencing gender-based violence matters [harshly]. I am happy that there is finality and closure for the family of the deceased. For them, it was very [traumatic]."

Barnard said Jansen van Vuuren's conviction was especially satisfying after he had been on the run for so many years.

"It feels good that despite the time delay, he is convicted and sentenced. After all the attempts to get him back [from Brazil] after his attempts to abscond from the law, this is somehow closure for the family," Barnard added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsgender based violence
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4035 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10765 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,774.80
-0.9%
Silver
19.90
-1.4%
Palladium
2,129.86
+3.0%
Platinum
930.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
94.12
-2.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo