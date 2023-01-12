German man dies after paragliding accident on Lion's Head in Cape Town

21m ago

A 47-year-old German national died after a paragliding accident on Lion's Head in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape
  • A 47-year-old German national has succumbed to his injuries following a paragliding accident on Lion's Head in Cape Town.
  • The South African Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association said paragliding can be a safe and rewarding recreational activity.
  • Cape Town Tourism said paragliding is considered a safe activity, but that there are always risks associated with it.

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket following the death of a 47-year-old German national who died following a paragliding accident on Lion's Head in Cape Town on Tuesday. 

"The deceased foreign national passed away at a nearby hospital on Wednesday morning. Investigations continue," said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

Western Cape health department spokesperson Maret Lesch confirmed to News24 that the man had died at a Cape Town hospital due to his injuries.  

Chairperson of the South African Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (SAHPA), Louis Stanford, said the death of the experienced solo recreational pilot was very unfortunate and would be investigated.

The pilot was a member of SAHPA.

According to Stanford, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) coordinated the rescue and transported the injured man to the hospital.

"While paragliding can be a fun and relatively safe recreational activity, it also has inherent risks which pilots must be prepared for. Prospective pilots are encouraged to approach an approved school. The South African paragliding community extends their sympathy to the pilot's close friends and family," he said.  

ARCC chief Gregory Critchley said they had received a notification of the incident and immediately activated the requisite stakeholders, which included the Cape Town Metro EMS, SAPS Rescue, Mountain Club of South Africa, SARZA Western Cape, WSAR (Wilderness Search and Rescue resources), and ER24.

"The SA Red Cross Air Mercy Service (AMS) was also activated to airlift the glider from the scene to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. [We] wish to thank all health practitioners, specialist rescue personnel, as well as organisations that responded and assisted in this complex and demanding rescue operation. Our thoughts are with the paraglider and his family during this difficult time," said Critchley. 

Stanford said this was the first serious incident since 2021 when a pilot was involved in a speed-flying accident at Lion’s Head. 

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that Tuesday's accident involved a German national.

The German Consulate in Cape Town said it was aware of the incident.

It said:

We're not commenting on this incident other than we're aware of it and that the German Consulate General in Cape Town is providing any assistance that might be needed.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson David Nel said a rescue helicopter had been flown to the accident site and hoisted down to the patient.

"He was placed into a stretcher and short-hauled from the scene, together with the rescuers. The short-haul technique involves hanging the rescue team from a purpose-made strop or rope from under the helicopter, for a short distance," Nel said. ER2 said that, when they got to the scene, they had found the man wedged between two large rocks, being tended to by bystanders. Medics assessed him and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and was in critical condition.

"[He]was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was airlifted by the AMS Medical Helicopter to Groote Schuur Hospital for urgent care. The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown," spokesperson Russel Meiring added.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said they were saddened to hear about the incident.

"Even though paragliding is considered a safe activity, there are always risks associated with it, which is why Cape Town paragliding companies have strict indemnity procedures. As the exact cause of the incident is unknown, we should treat it as an isolated incident until the Civil Aviation Authority completes its investigation," he said.

We would like to thank all emergency personnel who helped in this complex and demanding operation."


Read more on:
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
