German tourist among two dead after luxury houseboat catches fire in KwaZulu-Natal

Two people, including a German tourist, died after a fire broke out on a luxury houseboat in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, over the weekend.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) is investigating the fire on board the passenger vessel at the Jozini Dam.

In a statement, Samsa confirmed that two people - one crew member and one passenger - had died.

"The luxury houseboat known as Shayamanzi was reportedly on a two-night cruise on the Jozini Dam with four crew and five passengers. Samsa, with other stakeholders including emergency services, will continue to monitor the situation and update the public as and when new information becomes available."

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Ravi Pillay expressed his sadness over the deaths.

"Earlier today it was reported that two people, a crew member and a German tourist, had died during the incident. I am deeply saddened by this this incident and wish to convey my sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who are deceased," Pillay said.

He welcomed an investigation by Samsa, saying it would "help shed some light on the cause of the fire".

"We are also encouraged by the announcement made by the owners of the business that they will support the investigation."

Pillay is due to visit the houseboat in Jozini on Monday to meet with the family of the deceased and owners of the establishment.

