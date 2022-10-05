German tourist shooting: MEC asks residents to help find killers, Cele to visit area

Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Wednesday morning visit the area in Mpumalanga where a German tourist was shot dead.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe has asked residents to assist the police in the search for the killers.

Shongwe says attacks on tourists put the country and the province in a bad light.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Wednesday visit the scene where a German tourist was shot dead in Mpumalanga this week.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe has called on residents to help the police find the killers.

Cele and national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, will be in the province as part of efforts to intensify the investigation into the murder, according to a statement.

The 67-year-old German man was killed while travelling with three others from the Drakensberg to Mdluli Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park, when armed men ambushed them.

The man was shot dead after refusing to open the vehicle doors. Their vehicle then crashed into a school.

Police launched a manhunt for the killers, who sped away after the incident.

Shongwe said the attack on the tourists was a blow to the province's efforts to grow tourism.

READ | German tourist shot dead in Mpumalanga, tourism organisations condemn incident

He called on residents to provide the police with information on the attackers.

"Attacking tourists portrays the province and the country in a bad light. It also scares away potential investors and visitors to the province. We must work hand in hand with communities so that we bring to book those who perpetrate crimes against our visitors," he added.

"Tourism plays an important role in growing the economy of the country and the creation of much-needed jobs. These crimes will not only affect tourism businesses, but many families who rely on those who work in the tourism sector," said Shongwe.