German tourist shooting: R50 000 reward offered for information on fatal attack

The German Embassy in South Africa says it is offering support to three German tourists who survived an attack in Mpumalanga.

The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism is offering a R50 000 reward for information on the attack.

One tourist was shot and killed in the attack.

The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism (KLCBT) is offering a R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of criminals who shot and killed a German tourist on Monday.

Four German tourists were driving on Numbi Road in White River, en route to Numbi Gate near Mdluli Safari Lodge, when they were attacked by armed men and the driver was shot dead.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

KLCBT CEO Linda Grimbeek said they were saddened by the incident. "We hope that the R50 000 reward will get [the criminals] out of their hiding hole."

"We've had private security and cameras on that road since April, and no incidents have been reported since. This stuff can happen anywhere in the world. Today is our bad day," she said.

Grimbeek added they would meet with the tourists – currently at a safehouse – on Tuesday.

READ | German tourist shot dead in Mpumalanga, tourism organisations condemn incident

The German Embassy in South Africa is also offering support to the three tourists who survived the shooting. Embassy spokesperson Christopher Schmidt said: "The embassy is aware of the tragic incident, and we are in close contact with South African authorities. Our consular team is taking care of the tourists that were affected."

He said he could not share any further information about the tourists.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said in a statement that she would engage with ministers in the security cluster to ensure the safety of tourists.

"Tourism is one of our economic drivers and a provider of jobs for the youth. We must work hard to protect this industry.

"This crime will not deter us. We will continue to intensify targeted communication on our digital platforms to sell South Africa as a destination of choice, inviting the world to come and 'Live Again' with us."

She said the safety of tourists in the country would help the sector recover quicker from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sisulu's statement follows the condemnation of the attack by the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA). It also called on the security cluster to develop safety measures for visitors.

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said:

Violence against tourists is equivalent to economic crimes, such as stealing copper cables and gold, and something must be done urgently.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the four tourists were accosted by armed men in a VW Caddy.

The attackers had instructed the tourists to open the vehicle doors, but instead, the driver locked all the doors before he was shot in the upper body through the window, he said

Mohlala said the tourists' car reversed about 100 metres before crashing into a school wall.

"Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot as a result of the shooting. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists."

Mohlala said police were investigating a case of murder.