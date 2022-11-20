1h ago

German tourist shooting: Three more suspects arrested in connection with murder

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Broken glass at the scene of an attempted hijacking that took a tragic turn when a German national was murdered on 4 October 2022, in Mpumalanga.
PHOTO: Yeshiel Panchia/News24
  • Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a German tourist.
  • The tourist was killed in October, close to Kruger National Park's Numbi Gate.
  • Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu was the first to be arrested.

Mpumalanga police have arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder of a German tourist last month.

Jorg Schnarr, 67, was shot and killed while driving to the Kruger National Park using the Numbi Road last month.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, confirmed three suspects are alleged to be involved in the murder.

The arrested suspects are between the ages of 25 and 38.

"One was cornered at a retail store in Nelspruit, while two were nabbed at Badplaas and Elukwatini respectively, between Wednesday and Thursday this week," Mohlala added.

Following profiling conducted by police, it was discovered that the suspects could also be involved in a string of business robberies around Piet Retief, Ermelo, and Bethal.

Mohlala added that one of the two other suspects was allegedly found in possession of a white Toyota Tazz sedan, believed to have been used during the brutal murder of the tourist.

He added that a firearm, with serial numbers filed off, was recovered during the arrest, as well as approximately 11 rounds of live ammunition and some jamming devices which were found in his possession.

Police added that the third suspect was believed to be working together with the other two.

All three are suspected of being involved in multiple house robberies around Gert Sibande District. They are expected to appear in court soon.

The trio is set to join Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu, 35, who was first arrested on 12 October in connection with the tourist's death.

Nyalungu made his first court appearance in the KaBokweni Magistrate's Court on 15 October, and has subsequently been denied bail.

He has been remanded until his next court appearance in January 2023.

