52m ago

add bookmark

German's murder only the third tourist death in SA in 27 years, country is safe - Sisulu

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu held a press briefing on Wednesday night.
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu held a press briefing on Wednesday night.
Cebelihle Bhengu
  • Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has assured tourists South Africa is safe and three tourists had died in the country in 27 years.
  • Sisulu said the murder of a German tourist was not a true representation of the safety of the country.
  • She added the tourism department and police would tighten security measures around the "problematic" Numbi area.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu worked hard on Wednesday to reassure tourists South Africa was a safe destination, indicating three tourists had lost their lives in 27 years.

This follows the murder of a German tourist near the Kruger National Park in Numbi on Monday. The 67-year-old man was gunned down after three armed men ambushed him and three others, including his wife. 

Sisulu said:

We have only had a record of three [tourist] deaths in our country and the only murder we've had that can be pinned down to the insecurity that might arise around tourists is the one we're talking about now.

She added evidence in the murder case of the late Anni Hindocha, who died while on honeymoon in Cape Town in 2010, pointed to a planned hit. The third death was an accident in Cape Town.

"That is a record of safety and that is a record we'd like to keep. We assure them that South Africa is safe … for tourists, we provide maximum security."

Sisulu did not mention how many tourists had been robbed in the same period. She was briefing the media on Wednesday evening after meeting the murdered tourist's wife and tourism stakeholders.

German Ambassador Andreas Peschke, her advisor, Jurgen Kogl, and acting director-general Mmaditonki Setwaba joined the Sisulu at the briefing.

While police indicated in a statement on Wednesday evening three people had been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder, Sisulu said they were arrested.

WATCH | Killed on holiday in SA: Wife held murdered German tourist in his final moments

"Yes, I can confirm, three were arrested. When there is enough evidence for the police to believe that you are guilty of a particular crime, they don't stop questioning you because they have to put a solid case before they take you to court.

"From them, we will find out what the plan was and why they targeted these particular tourists," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said three "people of interest" had been identified.

Sisulu added Cele informed her Numbi "had concerning crime levels".

"What we will do now is either secure that place or find an alternative route to the Kruger Park, one that is safe because when we invite them, we assure them of safety," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lindiwe sisulugautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 718 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 8463 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1011 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.78
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.13
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.58
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,716.66
-0.6%
Silver
20.67
-1.9%
Palladium
2,260.50
-2.7%
Platinum
922.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
91.80
+3.2%
Top 40
59,202
-1.1%
All Share
65,613
-1.1%
Resource 10
63,687
-1.4%
Industrial 25
79,239
-1.1%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

13h ago

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo