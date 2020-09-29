53m ago

add bookmark

Germany injects additional R100 million Covid-19 relief funding into Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Food parcels being handed out in Mooreesburg in the Western Cape during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Food parcels being handed out in Mooreesburg in the Western Cape during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shavan Rahim
  • The City of Cape Town and Germany have signed a financial agreement involving R100 million Covid-19 relief funding.
  • The R100 million tops up an ongoing cooperation programme.
  • It will be used to support more soup kitchens across Cape Town as well as Early Childhood Development centres.

The City of Cape Town and Germany have signed a financial agreement which will provide an additional R100 million in Covid-19 relief funding.

According to the German embassy, the R100 million tops up an ongoing cooperation programme and will be used to support more soup kitchens across Cape Town as well as Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, for the development of local food gardens, and to stimulate the informal economy through the provision of food vouchers that can be redeemed at local spaza shops.

"Based on an initial assessment, the funds will allow for the provision of 25 000 food vouchers per month for a three-month period," German embassy spokesperson Steffen Scholz said.

READ | Ramaphosa calls on citizens to use the Covid-19 app - here's how it works

The food vouchers will be provided to ECD staff and pupils and their families, and residents growing food gardens in their communities. They will also be used to support soup kitchens in Hanover Park, Manenberg, Nyanga, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha (Kuyasa, Monwabisi Park and Harare). 

Impact

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said he could see how devastating the impact of the national lockdown was on residents who had lost jobs and were unable to provide for their families.

"We have already worked throughout the lockdown to support soup kitchens with equipment and ingredients so that they can provide a warm meal to residents in need, but we have seen that many of our residents still need assistance with food aid," added Plato.

READ | SA's borders open on 1 October - here's what you need to know

German Ambassador Martin Schäfer said the funding was about solidarity with the most affected, inspiring hope and giving comfort.

"And it is about strengthening local communities and those who care for their families, friends and neighbours," he added.

According to the embassy, the City will work with well-established NGO partner, VPUU NPC (Violence Prevention through Urban Upgrade) to ensure that the funding is allocated to those most in need, and that regular reports are provided to the German implementing partner, KfW German Development Bank.

Plato said he was grateful for the financial support because he knew how much it would benefit residents.

Related Links
Joburg mayor grants MMC Loyiso Masuku's leave request after PPE tender saga
ANC Gauteng to meet with Makhura, Masuku over Covid-19 corruption claims
Life returning to normal in Africa, but virus fears linger
Read more on:
western capegermanycape towncoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Monday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1561 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 8478 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1047 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(+0.35)
ZAR/GBP
21.75
(+0.70)
ZAR/EUR
19.88
(-0.00)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.69)
Gold
1890.29
(+0.41)
Silver
24.01
(+1.14)
Platinum
885.00
(+0.62)
Brent Crude
42.88
(+1.08)
Palladium
2295.00
(+1.88)
All Share
54686.67
(-0.06)
Top 40
50512.46
(-0.13)
Financial 15
9985.42
(+0.54)
Industrial 25
73704.78
(-0.39)
Resource 10
54313.93
(-0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo