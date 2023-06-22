Get a job at Spur or go to jail, judge warns chef who says he can't afford to pay child maintenance

A maintenance defaulter tried to have his monthly payments reduced from R8 000 to R1 000.

The judge said he was already in contempt of a court order.

The judge dismissed the application - and said the man should get a job.

"He must get a job at the Spur!" bellowed a judge, who was fed-up with an unemployed maintenance defaulter.



In the Western Cape High Court, the man was applying to have his R8 000-a-month, plus medical and "ancillary" expenses, reduced to R1 000 because he no longer had a job.

But, Judge Andre le Grange was having none of it.

He pointed out the man had the use of his parents' expensive car, and they gave him an allowance of R5 000-a-month. He had also been working at his parents' restaurant at some point, where he had previously been a director.

But, mostly, the judge was not only annoyed that a skilled person was not working to meet his responsibilities, but also that he was not taking a previous contempt of court order against him seriously.

The man, who may not be named to protect the identity of his child, was a chef and a director of his parents' company, but this all fell apart during lockdown.

He stopped paying maintenance for his child - and, in August 2022, his estranged wife secured a court order for her unpaid maintenance and legal fees within two months.

ALSO READ | No legal duty to disclose an extramarital affair, High Court rules

Instead of complying, he applied to the high court for a variation of the maintenance order, proposing that he pay R1 000 a month.

Le Grange conceded unemployment was high, but that the man at least had skills to offer as a chef.

His lawyer said he had not completed his formal training, which led to Le Grange exclaiming: "He must go and make boerie rolls on the street."

And, if he claimed not to have money, his parents could assist since they appear to be well-off.

His lawyer pointed out that the grandparents were not party to the estranged wife's application.

Le Grange dismissed the application to have the maintenance order dropped to R1 000, which left the man facing potential contempt of court proceedings.

Last year's order stated that, if he did not pay the money within the stipulated time period, he could go to jail for a month.

"He better pay up," said Le Grange. "Or he is going to jail."