Get vaccinated, it's your 'contribution to society' - Independent Schools Association

Isasa says schools may not be able to accommodate teachers who refuse to vaccinate.

The organisation says it will be impractical for teachers to work from home.

Over 90% of personnel in its affiliate schools are vaccinated.

The Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) warned that schools might not be able to accommodate teachers not vaccinated against Covid-19.



Isasa's executive director, Lebogang Montjane, said the labour department wanted employers to provide reasonable accommodation to unvaccinated workers, but it might be hard for schools to do so.

In June, the labour department issued a directive, which does not say that vaccinations are mandatory. Instead, it says employers have to do a Covid-19 risk assessment in the workplace, depending on the operational needs.

The directive says employees and employers have to find a reasonable resolution when employees refuse to be vaccinated on medical and constitutional grounds.

Constitutional grounds might include the rights to bodily integrity and freedom of religion.

Medical grounds could be for those who might get an immediate allergic reaction to a previous dose or a known (diagnosed) allergy to a component of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The directive urges companies to find reasonable ways to accommodate those who refuse to be vaccinated, including allowing them to work from home or wearing an N-95 mask at work. Since the pandemic, teachers in some schools have had to conduct remote classes.

Montjane said it was essential to go back to physical lessons as soon as possible, and most schools could not reasonably accommodate those who refuse to vaccinate.

"It is important that we vaccinate the sector, so that people can go back to school. If an educator is not vaccinated, I doubt that any school can give any reasonable accommodation for that educator to sit at home and teach remotely. If you are an educator, there will be an expectation that you come to work for in-person instruction."

He said going back to in-person was important for children, who needed peer-to-peer engagement for their development.

"It's also not reasonable for the employer to say, 'you children stay in the classroom while your teacher works remotely from home'. You see how impractical that sounds."

Montjane said he anticipated that cases regarding vaccinations in the sector are likely to end up in court.



He said the association didn't have the mandate to force teachers to vaccinate, but they were strongly encouraged to do so.

"What we have done [is] we work very closely with the education department to try and get as many people in our schools vaccinated - not only teachers, but all personnel in our schools."





Montjane said that, so far, about 90% of eligible staff members were vaccinated.

More than 500 000 people in the education sector have been vaccinated.

"Not getting vaccinated is not a morally neutral statement. If you are not vaccinated, the scientists are telling us, the probability of increased variants developing is really serious. We are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated; that is their contribution to society."