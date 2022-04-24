1h ago

'Get your child immunised' - Gauteng health dept urges parents

Compiled by Canny Maphanga
  • Immunisation coverage of children under the age of one dropped in the 2020/2021 financial year.
  • The Gauteng health dept attributed this drop to Covid-19.
  • This call comes as African Vaccination Week kicked off on Sunday, 24 April and is set to run to 30 April.

The Gauteng health department has encouraged parents to get their children immunised to protect them against disease.

In a statement on Sunday, the department urged parents who might have missed their children's immunisation dates due to the onset of Covid-19, to ensure that their little ones were immunised in order to protect them against diseases.

"Young children from birth until the age of five are vulnerable to many infectious diseases such as polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis, measles, and meningitis.

"Immunisation helps prevent these diseases, as well as stimulate a child's immune system to fight against infectious diseases later in life," the department said.

The statement coincides with the African Vaccination Week which kicked off on Sunday, 24 April and was due to end on 30 April, under the theme: "Vaccines bring us closer."

READ | SA is sitting on an immunisation time bomb

The department further stated that the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted the provision of routine immunisation services and worsened existing sub-optimal immunisation coverage rates in the country.

"These disruptions of routine immunisation services brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic could worsen the longstanding challenges in immunisation coverage and could result in secondary outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases," the department added.

According to the Gauteng health department, the immunisation coverage of children under the age of one was at 87.4% (227 222) in the 2019/2020 financial year.

It dropped to 83.1% (217 717) in the 2020/2021 financial year.

This was followed by an increase, up to 88% (231 991) in the 2021/2022 financial year.

"Following the drop experienced in the 2020/2021 financial year, due to the onset of Covid-19, we can still improve the uptake if more parents/guardians ensure that they bring their little ones to the facilities," the department said.


