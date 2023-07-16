Gift of Givers in final attempt to convince al-Qaeda to release kidnapped Gerco van Deventer

Gift of the Givers has made a final attempt to have South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer released.

Van Deventer has been held hostage by an al-Qaeda group in Mali after being abducted in Libya in 2017.

The organisation has asked Van Deventer's captors to release him on a free ransom as there are no alternative offerings.

Gift of the Givers has made a final attempt to convince the JNIM (al-Qaeda) in Mali to release South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer who has been held hostage for almost six years.

In a statement on Sunday, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the organisation's negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, returned from Mali recently after having engaged everyone possible to secure the release Van Deventer, who has been in custody for five years and eight months.

"Yehia met the chief intermediary, several other intermediaries, elders, tribal leaders and people of influence to convince JNIM [al-Qaeda] to consider a ransom-free release as there was no source to provide ransom money," Sooliman added.

"Yehia also met Mali State Security to facilitate safe passage of Gerco in the event a release occurs."

He added the limiting factor in the unconditional release of Van Deventer was the fact JNIM "purchased" him from a group in Libya and wanted to be compensated for their "investment".

News24 previously reported Van Deventer was kidnapped in 2017.

He had moved from Afghanistan for safer working conditions in Libya, where he was kidnapped and sold to an al-Qaeda group in Mali alongside three Turkish men who were released seven months later.

Impassioned plea

Gift of the Givers made an impassioned plea during Ramadan to release Van Deventer unconditionally.

JNIM was sent a letter from the Muslim Judicial Council in Arabic and a video appeal from Van Deventer's wife and son.

"Gift of the Givers requested al-Qaeda to contemplate an unconditional release, having sent all this material to them.

"JNIM confirmed receipt of all the material within 48 hours."

Two months later, Gift of the Givers had not yet received an answer.

"On several occasions, they said it was under discussion.

We reminded them of our request during the days of Hajj [pilgrimage], yet another blessed time, again the answer was that they are considering. Inside information received puts those in favour of unconditional release at a higher percentage than those who are uncertain.





"We have made it clear to JNIM that this is Gift of the Givers' final attempt as there are no alternative offerings, except the ransom-free request," Sooliman said.

Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers has initiated an immediate humanitarian assistance for families who were attacked by "120 bandits on motorcycles in Goa, India".

Sooliman said Yehia's father was one of those affected.



