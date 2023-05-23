Gift of the Givers delivers thousands of litres of drinking water to cholera-stricken Hammanskraal

The Gift of Givers has distributed thousands of litres of bottled water in Hammanskraal.

The area is in the grips of a cholera outbreak, and residents have been warned against drinking tap water.

At least 15 people have died in the area, and many others are in hospital.

The Gift of the Givers Foundation has delivered thousands of litres of bottled water to Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, amid a cholera outbreak that has claimed the lives of 15 people.

On Monday, a team reported to Jubilee District Hospital, which is treating people during the outbreak, after the Moretele Local Municipality asked for help, foundation founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

The team delivered around 8 600 litres of water in five and 10-litre bottles.

"At this moment, the Gift of the Givers team is busy loading their trucks with necessities to Jubilee Hospital. [On Tuesday], the team will be on board again, delivering to neighbouring clinics," he added.

On Sunday, the Gauteng Department of Health announced that there was a cholera outbreak in the area after lab results were positive for the stool specimens of 19 people who presented at the hospital with diarrhoea, stomach cramps and nausea.

On Monday, the Department of Water and Sanitation announced that it would investigate the cause of the water issues in Hammanskraal.

Supplied Gift of the Givers Supplied Gift of the Givers

The City of Tshwane appealed to residents to refrain from drinking tap water until the cause of the outbreak is established.

News24 previously reported that, Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo said on Monday that there were 41 positive cases of cholera countrywide.

One case was reported in Limpopo, six cases in the Free State, and 34 in Hammanskraal.