Gift of the Givers drills six new boreholes in drought-stricken Adelaide

The Eastern Cape town's dam ran dry in November last year, leaving residents relying on seven boreholes.

Gift of the Givers is also in discussion with surrounding municipalities to provide more boreholes in the area.

Gift of the Givers has drilled an additional six boreholes in drought-stricken Adelaide.

The first four boreholes were officially opened during an event on Friday morning.

The Eastern Cape town has been experiencing a drought since 2017, with Gift of the Givers stepping in during 2019 to drill seven boreholes – four at the dam, two at schools and one in the town. These boreholes were installed to augment the town's water supply and reduce pressure on the dam.

In November, the dam ran dry and was only drawing water from the seven boreholes.

"Farmers and residents came to the boreholes in their numbers, whilst our water tankers increased delivery to distant areas up to 16 hours a day in punishing heat. This was clearly not sustainable as the boreholes were overworked," the organisation said in a statement.

To reduce pressure on the seven boreholes, the Gift of the Givers drilling team, led by geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald, returned to Adelaide and drilled six additional boreholes. Gift of the Givers has also installed generators at all pump sites to prevent power outages from halting the pumps.

"The laying of pipes and taps from the boreholes into the communities, placement of an increased number of water tanks… into distant communities and a borehole at Adelaide Hospital are all part of the immediate plan. Water is provided to Bedford, 25km away, where we have drilled two boreholes," the statement read.

In addition to officially opening the four boreholes on Friday, food parcels were distributed to 500 families.

"Let me take this opportunity to thank Gift of the Givers for their help… especially as one of the worst-hit areas as part of the drought… Today, we are happy to say we're launching this beautiful project [for] the supply of water through the boreholes that they've dug throughout the area of Adelaide. The people are very happy. They say the water is very nice… It's a very happy situation for us all," Adelaide Mayor Bandile Ketelo said.

The organisation said it plans to install more boreholes in the area. Gift of the Givers teams were currently in Alicedale, where there was an ongoing water crisis, and was considering a borehole for the area. They were also engaging the municipalities of Peddie, Makhanda and Graaff-Reinet on possible options to increase water access to more communities.

