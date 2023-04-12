1h ago

Share

Hope that Ramadaan will 'soften' captors of kidnapped SA man in Mali

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Gift of the Givers hopes the month of Ramadaan will "soften" the captors of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer.
  • Deventer was abducted in Libya in November 2017.
  • Earlier this month, a French journalist revealed that Van Deventer was still alive.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers hopes the month of Ramadaan will "soften" the captors of a South African paramedic who was kidnapped in Libya more than five years ago.

Gerco van Deventer has been held hostage since November 2017. He had moved from Afghanistan for safer working conditions in Libya, where he was kidnapped and sold to an Al-Qaeda group in Mali alongside three Turkish men who were released seven months later.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman told News24 it sent Yahya Dicko to negotiate Van Deventer's release. He left on Sunday.

Earlier this month, News24 reported that a French hostage, journalist Olivier Dubois, said he had been living with Van Deventer for nearly two years. He said Van Deventer was still alive.

Sooliman said Van Deventer's captors sent a video in January in which he asked for help and begged for his release.

"He looked good in the video. He said he was trying to get a hold of the government and that this was his last chance. I don't know what he meant by that. My negotiator sent it to me, but we couldn't keep negotiating and keep telling them you have no money. They could get angry. You have to be very careful," he added.

Sooliman said the pandemic and natural disasters halted the negotiations.

He added that the lack of money to pay the ransom for Van Deventer's release also delayed the negotiations. The captors last asked for $500 000 (R11.4 million).

READ | 'Our work will continue': Gift of the Givers resolute as 10 people arrested after office break-in

He said the organisation believed that the month of Ramadaan would soften his captors, and they would be open to negotiating his unconditional release.

Sooliman added:

It's the month of Ramadaan, and generally, the guys are a bit softer. We asked his wife and son to make videos. They have already gone across. At some point, it will get to the captors. He went to Libya in the first place because he had no money. How would a family of a man without money pay you?

Sooliman said the organisation would also negotiate for the release of other captors, including Australian doctor Ken Elliot. He said his family would not negotiate.

Sooliman told News24 the organisation was not speaking directly to the captors.

"We are speaking to the younger generation, not the captors, but people who know them. It's a long line. That is why you can't trace them," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gift of the giversimtiaz soolimangerco van deventerlibyamalireligionkidnappingwest africacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the breakthrough arrests in the University of Fort Hare murders?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, some actual progress in the investigation
14% - 26 votes
Arrests don't mean that police have a strong case
26% - 48 votes
They've caught the hitmen, but not the masterminds
59% - 108 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.86
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.12
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
997.81
-0.6%
Palladium
1,441.68
-1.2%
Gold
2,010.63
+0.4%
Silver
25.10
+0.2%
Brent Crude
85.61
+1.7%
Top 40
72,222
-0.0%
All Share
77,965
-0.0%
Resource 10
70,972
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,100
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,928
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo