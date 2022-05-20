Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman bestowed with lifetime award for 'outstanding humanitarian work'

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman has received another accolade.

Sooliman was handed a Lifetime Achiever Award by the Board of Healthcare Funders.

His foundation has provided aid to people in 44 countries.

Founder of humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman, has been given a Lifetime Achiever Award.

The award was conferred by the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) at its annual conference hosted in Cape Town this week.

Sooliman was bestowed a Titanium Lifetime Achiever Award for the "outstanding humanitarian work done by the Gift of the Givers Foundation", the non-governmental disaster relief group Sooliman founded.

The award "acknowledges and celebrates an individual who has, over several years, made outstanding and exceptional contributions to the healthcare industry", Gift of the Givers said in a statement.

Since Sooliman founded the Gift of the Givers Foundation 30 years ago, the organisation has conducted community outreach programmes and provided humanitarian assistance to people in need in over 44 countries to the tune of over R3.8 billion.

The organisation added:

The Gift of the Givers has offered a variety of help to various communities in need, and this has ranged from drilling boreholes to providing clean drinking water to hospitals and drought-stricken communities; to producing enriched pellets for sheep feed in the Sutherland area where farmers have battled to keep livestock fed.

READ | Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and The Gift of the Givers: ‘I cannot rest when I know people [are] in need’



Gift of the Givers has also supplied thousands of South Africans with food and medical supplies since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. To date, the organisation has provided more than 400 000 food parcels.

BHF managing director, Katlego Mothudi, said the Gift of the Givers Foundation had become a beacon of hope for millions of people during difficult times.

"As the BHF, the honour is ours to present this richly deserved accolade to Dr Sooliman. He is an embodiment of ubuntu and has consistently offered a lifeline to many communities in need. Through his work with the Gift of the Givers Foundation, the world is indeed a better place."

Sooliman has received several accolades over the years. Last year, he was named as Daily Maverick's "South African Person of the Year", in which Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was named a runner-up.

He has been awarded the presidential Order of Baobab (silver), for "his excellent contribution through the Gift of the Givers Foundation to humanitarian aid in South Africa and humanitarian relief missions in various countries" and was also named Social Justice Champion of the Year in an award coordinated by Professor Thuli Madonsela as law trust chair in social justice at the University of Stellenbosch.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.