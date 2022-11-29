14m ago

Gift of the Givers lauds cops and court after killers of volunteer handed hefty sentences

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Gift of the Givers volunteer Amierodeen Noordien.
PHOTO: Supplied/Gift of the Givers
  • Gift of the Givers has lauded the criminal justice system for the long sentences handed down to the murderers of its volunteer Ameerodien Noordien. 
  • The humanitarian aid organisation said it hoped that other families in similar positions would also get closure. 
  • Noordien was shot dead in a gang fight he had nothing to do with shortly after getting back from a mercy mission to the Eastern Cape. 

Gift of the Givers has praised the police and the Western Cape High Court for putting the killers of volunteer Ameerodien Noordien behind bars for a long time. 

Noordien was killed in the crossfire of a gang fight in Surwood Walk, Hanover Park, on 5 October 2018, and on Monday, Adriaan Carelse and a man who cannot be named because he was a teenager at the time were handed 25 years each for the murder. 

"Ameerodien was a dedicated Gift of the Givers volunteer, who together with other youth, were focused on moving away from the tentacles of criminal gangs to a life of service to those in need, and in the process, provide honest earnings (we pay our volunteers in cash and kind) for the wellbeing of their own families," Gift of the Givers said. 

"We commend members of the criminal justice system who collected evidence, built a solid case that survived questioning in the courts, and resulted in a very successful conviction," the organisation said. 

"This is especially significant given the much-spoken-about collusion between gangsters, corrupt members of the police services and the justice system."

READ | Killers of Gift of the Givers volunteer get 25 years in prison

This was in reference to a judgment by Judge Daniel Thulare in an unrelated case. 

"Fortunately, we have an overflowing number of honest, upright, God-fearing and ethical personnel within all sectors of the criminal justice system that can make a huge difference in delivering justice to the people of our country. 

"We call upon those who have 'lost the way, sold their souls and succumbed to lucrative incentives', to reflect, rethink and return to the noble path they chose to serve fearlessly with integrity, that will uphold the honour of all colleagues who died in the line of duty." 

The organisation said it was looking forward to justice for hundreds of other families who had suffered similar fates. 

The two were also sentenced for the attempted murder of three people during the same shooting, and for possessing ammunition and firearms. 

Carelse was also sentenced for other shootings involving a murder and attempted murders.

He was a self-confessed Americans gangster. The younger man said he wasn't a gangster, but that he had friends in the Americans. The latter will have the time spent in custody ahead of his sentencing deducted from his 25 years, in line with the Child Justice Act.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Monde Ishmael Samela noted that neither of the men had divulged much to the court, and that it was only in the pre-sentencing report that he had got some insight into their lives.

The SA Police Service lauded Warrant Officer Elton Logenstein for the thorough investigation which led to the convictions and sentences. 

"The Western Cape police management welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating officer and the prosecution team for a job well done in securing the sentences," said Sergeant Wesley Twigg.      


