1h ago

add bookmark

Gift of the Givers opens upgraded accommodation for medical staff at Bisho Hospital in EC

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Completed refurbished accommodation for medical staff at Bisho Hospital.
Completed refurbished accommodation for medical staff at Bisho Hospital.
SUPPLIED
  • Bisho hospital did not have suitable accommodation for medical staff on site. 
  • The newly refurbished R3 million upgrade was completed within one month and will officially open on Monday. 
  • Medical personnel who have been living in guest houses since the beginning of the year are expected to occupy the facility this week. 

Disaster Relief Non-Profit Organisation, Gift of the Givers will, on Monday, open the doors of a R3 million newly renovated facility to serve as accommodation for doctors at Bisho Hospital in the Eastern Cape. 

According to the organisation, the hospital has been losing out on interns, community service doctors and senior medical personnel due to poor state of accommodation on site. 

Gift of the Givers set up a 120-bed Covid-19 facility at the hospital, which, among others, included beds, mattresses, pillows, linen, High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines, non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters and general Personal Protective Equipment. All this required the deployment of additional staff. 

The organisation's founder, Imtiaz Sooliman said the newly refurbished R3 million upgrade was completed within a month and that the building team worked throughout Christmas and New Year. 

BISHO HOSPITAL
Renovations by Gift of the Givers at Bisho Hospital.
SUPPLIED
BISHO HOSPITAL
Renovations by Gift of the Givers at Bisho Hospital.
SUPPLIED

The builders arrived at the hospital after completing work at Settlers Hospital in Makhanda, where a 20 bed dedicated Covid-19 high care facility was set up and completed in five days. The upgrade in Makhanda cost R750 000. 

"Our expression of gratitude to Sister Phumla Mnyanda, CEO of the hospital (Bisho), and the Eastern Cape Department of Health for extending their full co-operation in permitting the upgrade of this facility.

"Medical personnel living in guest houses since the beginning of the year will take occupation this week. An additional building is being considered for refurbishment to further increase staff capacity in the face of the devastating second Covid-19 wave and the demise of alarmingly large numbers of healthcare workers nationally," Sooliman said. 

The official opening of the facility will take place on Monday.

BISHO HOSPITAL
Completed refurbished accommodation for medical staff at Bisho Hospital.
BISHO HOSPITAL
Kitchen equipment for refurbished medical staff accommodation at Bisho Hospital.
SUPPLIED

Sooliman said the Eastern Cape health department requested continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines for many more hospitals in the province as it commissions an oxygen upgrade to several of its facilities.

He added that both the supply of adequate oxygen and oxygen delivery machines were an absolute necessity for saving lives during the second wave - and that Gift of the Givers had already delivered 2 000 CPAP machines, valued at R25 million, to six provinces nationwide.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gift of the giverseastern capecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6938 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5946 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 548 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.23
(-0.23)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
18.41
(-0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.41)
Gold
1828.99
(+0.87)
Silver
24.87
(+1.96)
Platinum
1081.50
(+1.64)
Brent Crude
54.75
(0.00)
Palladium
2378.52
(+0.60)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo