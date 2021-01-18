Gift of the Givers opens upgraded accommodation for medical staff at Bisho Hospital in EC

Bisho hospital did not have suitable accommodation for medical staff on site.

The newly refurbished R3 million upgrade was completed within one month and will officially open on Monday.

Medical personnel who have been living in guest houses since the beginning of the year are expected to occupy the facility this week.

Disaster Relief Non-Profit Organisation, Gift of the Givers will, on Monday, open the doors of a R3 million newly renovated facility to serve as accommodation for doctors at Bisho Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

According to the organisation, the hospital has been losing out on interns, community service doctors and senior medical personnel due to poor state of accommodation on site.

Gift of the Givers set up a 120-bed Covid-19 facility at the hospital, which, among others, included beds, mattresses, pillows, linen, High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines, non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters and general Personal Protective Equipment. All this required the deployment of additional staff.

The organisation's founder, Imtiaz Sooliman said the newly refurbished R3 million upgrade was completed within a month and that the building team worked throughout Christmas and New Year.

The builders arrived at the hospital after completing work at Settlers Hospital in Makhanda, where a 20 bed dedicated Covid-19 high care facility was set up and completed in five days. The upgrade in Makhanda cost R750 000.

"Our expression of gratitude to Sister Phumla Mnyanda, CEO of the hospital (Bisho), and the Eastern Cape Department of Health for extending their full co-operation in permitting the upgrade of this facility.

"Medical personnel living in guest houses since the beginning of the year will take occupation this week. An additional building is being considered for refurbishment to further increase staff capacity in the face of the devastating second Covid-19 wave and the demise of alarmingly large numbers of healthcare workers nationally," Sooliman said.

The official opening of the facility will take place on Monday.

Sooliman said the Eastern Cape health department requested continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines for many more hospitals in the province as it commissions an oxygen upgrade to several of its facilities.

He added that both the supply of adequate oxygen and oxygen delivery machines were an absolute necessity for saving lives during the second wave - and that Gift of the Givers had already delivered 2 000 CPAP machines, valued at R25 million, to six provinces nationwide.