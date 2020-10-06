52m ago

Girl, 11, found stabbed to death in her bedroom

Cebelihle Mthethwa
An 11-year-old girl was found dead.
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the murder of an 11-year-old girl who was found with stab wounds in her bedroom in Madadeni.

According to the police, Olwethu Mdlalose's body was found on 1 October in Section 5 Madadeni.

"Police found the body of Owethu Mdlalose with multiple stab wounds on her body in a bedroom of a home," police brigadier Jay Naicker said.

A case of murder was opened at Madadeni police.

On Tuesday, the police announced they were looking for Thamsanqa Surprize Cele. They believe the 22-year-old can assist them with their investigation.

Thamsanqa Surprize Cele (Supplied by SAPS)
Thamsanqa Surprize Cele (Supplied by SAPS)

"It is alleged that the suspect disappeared from the area after the incident," said Naicker.

Anyone with information on Cele's whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Skhumbuzo Mntambo, on 063 187 2666 or the branch commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Sanele Mkhwananzi on 082 376 3067 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

