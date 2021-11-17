1h ago

Girl, 11, kidnapped outside Johannesburg school

Nicole McCain
André Damons

A Grade 5 pupil has allegedly been kidnapped from a Johannesburg school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department was aware of reports that an 11-year-old girl had been kidnapped from EP Bauman Primary School in Mayfair.

He added that police were investigating the matter. 

Police had not confirmed the kidnapping at the time of publication.

READ | Joy as Moti brothers reunited with family: But experts warn of trauma experienced by kidnap victims

The department said it's alleged the girl "was kidnapped at gunpoint by three males in a new shaped silver/white Toyota Yaris with the registration number JS 62 CS GP. This happened outside the school gate while she was waiting in line to be sanitised and screened".

This is a developing story. More info to follow.

