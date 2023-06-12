Girl, 12, shot dead in Westbury months after deployment of specialised cops

Marhooma Jaan Fourie was shot dead in Westbury on Friday night.

Fourie's death comes three months after Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed specialised officers to the area to combat crime.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers found the girl lying in a pool of blood in the street.

She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead by the time she arrived.

"The circumstances that led to this shooting are unknown at this stage and no suspects are arrested yet," Nevhuhulwi added.

According to reports, the girl has been identified as Marhooma Jaan Fourie.

She was buried at Westpark Cemetery on Sunday.

In March, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area following a string of deadly shootings that are believed to be related to gang turf wars. Cele authorised the deployment of specialised officers to combat crime.

A group of 69 specialised officers, drawn from the Anti-Gang Unit, Tactical Response Team and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, was selected to ensure stability in Westbury.

The officers were deployed to the area for a three-month "assessment".

At the time, Cele instructed the officers to restore peace and order and said he wanted them to go door to door to find illegal firearms.

But weeks after the minister's visit, 19-year-old Tyler de Kock was gunned down about one kilometre from the Sophiatown police station.

De Kock's dream was to become a lawyer.

His death sparked widespread outrage in the community, with residents accusing Cele of failing to deliver on his promises.