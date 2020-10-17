Girl, 14, found dead under a pile of rocks in Free State - 'boyfriend', 26, arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his 14-year-old "girlfriend".

The girl's uncle reported her missing and a search party found her body under a pile of rocks in Tumahole, a mere one kilometre from home.

Parys teen Edwinah Bolosha was supposedly at a sleepover at a friend before her murder.

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the girl was last seen by her uncle on Saturday, 10 October, at about 20:00, when she left for the sleepover.

On Thursday, her uncle reported her missing, and police in Tumahole established that she was last seen with her "boyfriend".

Her uncle said he did not initially report her missing because it was not the first time she had stayed out for days without telling anybody where she was.

The provincial commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, urged parents and guardians not to disregard the disappearance of their children.

She added that there had been other cases of, mostly girls, being reported missing and found dead.

"In other instances, they returned home safely, but we can't take chances where our children are involved," she said.